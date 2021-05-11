Tamil Nadu: Krishnagiri youth threatened by villagers for assisting Covid patient

By Express News Service

KRISHNAGIRI: A 28-year-old youth, who supported the panchayat president in assisting a Covid patient in his village, was threatened by the villagers near Anchetti to stop his activity on Sunday.

T Madhegowda (28), a farmer and activist from Anchetti, received a call from panchayat president Baskar on Saturday informing that a 29-year-old man was infected and asked the activist to not let him wander around.

Following which, the former spoke to the infected person and instructed him to isolate at home until being shifted to a hospital. He also asked people closely associated with the person to undergo RT-PCR tests to further prevent the spread.

“On Sunday, the infected person was taken to Government Krishnagiri Medical College Hospital. He was living with his wife and a two-year-old child. That night, over 20 villagers thronged in front of my house and abused me that the person was taken to Krishnagiri and persons who took RT-PCR will be vaccinated, as many didn’t care about the spread. A few also threatened to burn down my poultry farm and some pelted stones,” he said.

Following the issue, he informed the Anchetti police. Subsequently, police personnel conducted an inquiry.

When Express took the issue to the notice of Anchetti panchayat president Baskar, he said he would immediately look into the issue and spoke to a few villagers.

On Monday, the president informed that Madhegowda didn’t cause any trouble and just assisted him to prevent the spread but a few had misunderstood him.