Tamil Nadu: Virudhunagar government hospital, the next potential Covid hotspot?

By Express News Service

VIRUDHUNAGAR: Virudhunagar Government Headquarters Hospital is brewing into another major potential hotspot in the district as attenders were being allowed to enter the Covid-19 ward with as many as 72 beds.

While nurses and doctors were donning PPE suits, scores of people were roaming inside the ward wearing the normal suits.

When TNIE spoke to a 67-year-old patient’s attender, Selvam, he said that his mother admitted to the Covid-19 ward, allegedly fell from the bed and no one lifted her back onto the bed.

“I had to rush to the hospital to help my mother,” he added.

However, the nurses on-duty refute the allegations and state that they wear PPE and ensure that patients are safe.

Another patient’s attender, seeking anonymity, said that she had to come to deliver food and water for the patient.

“We come in the morning and give their things and go to work. If there is someone else available from my house, I leave them here until I return,” the flower vendor on the streets said.

The list goes on with street vendors, vegetable or other shopkeepers, office-goers, homemakers and labourers present inside the ward. As there is no separate chair or seating area, they share a corner of the bed of the patient.

According to data from the district administration, the hospital has a total of 230 beds. “The general ward is separated into two parts -- one for Covid cases and one for suspected Covid cases. It would be better if authorities isolate both these wards,” a health care worker added.

When TNIE spoke to a senior doctor and Dean Thiruvasagamani of the hospital, they stated that despite repeated requests, patients’ attendees continue to throng the place.

However, they added that they would strictly look into the matter. Members of Tamil Nadu Government Employees’ Association have petitioned the Collector regarding the violation of rules.