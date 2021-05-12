STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
1 lakh food packets to be distributed among Covid patients daily: Minister

Renovation of temples, temple tanks, pending cases relating to temples, etc., were discussed in the review meeting.

Minister PK Sekar Babu

By Express News Service

CHENNAI:  HR&CE Minister PK Sekar Babu on Tuesday announced that his department would distribute one lakh food packets per day during the lockdown to Covid patients and their attendants in government hospitals in district headquarters.

The Minister said, immunity boosting medicines and Kabasura Kudineer will also be distributed free of cost through the six Siddha hospitals run by the department. Kabasura Kudineer and face masks will be distributed free of cost to the public in front of temples, and these measures will come into force from Wednesday, he said.

Renovation of temples, temple tanks, pending cases relating to temples, etc., were discussed in the review meeting. When asked about the demand of Isha Foundation head Sadhguru Jaggi Vasudev that the State should free HR&CE temples from its control, the minister said: “You all know under which regime the temples were running for the past 10 years. One year from now, you will have no need to raise this question.”

