STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Tamil Nadu

TN to float global tenders to import Covid vaccine for 18-45 age group

This is in line with many other states trying to procure from the international market directly after the Central government's advice.

Published: 12th May 2021 05:46 PM  |   Last Updated: 12th May 2021 09:48 PM   |  A+A-

DMK president MK Stalin

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin (Photo | EPS)

By T Muruganandham
Express News Service

CHENNAI: The Tamil Nadu government on Wednesday decided to float short-term global tenders for importing Covid vaccines to inoculate all those in the age group of 18 to 45. 

A decision to this effect was taken at a high-level meeting chaired by Chief Minister MK Stalin here. This is in line with many other states trying to procure from the international market directly after the Central government's advice.

An official release here said at present the Central government is allocating vaccines for those above 45 years of age and it has directed the State governments to procure vaccines for vaccinating those in the age group between 18 and 45. 

The Centre has allocated 13 lakh vaccine vials to Tamil Nadu and this is insufficient for vaccinating all those between the age group of 18 and 45. 

ALSO READ | Viral video shot by kin of COVID-19 patient alleges hoarding of Remdesivir in Madurai

During the meeting, the Chief Minister has also ordered the setting up of additional oxygen production units in Tamil Nadu to meet the increasing demand in the State.  

Though the Centre had increased the oxygen allocation to Tamil Nadu from 280 metric tonnes to 419 metric tonnes following a request from the Chief Minister, still the state needs more medical oxygen, the official release said. So, the Chief Minister said additional oxygen production units should be set up and that THE arrangement should be made to procure medical oxygen through trains from the steel plants in other States.

Earlier in the day, the Madras High Court wondered whether the TN government had decided to issue global tenders for procuring vaccines due to the rising demand. The court also observed that the state should approach the PM Cares fund for setting up of the Oxygen plant by the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) after the central government informed the court about a similar facility being set up in New Delhi though PM cares.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Tamil Nadu COVID cases TN oxygen shortage oxygen tender TN vaccination
India Matters
A health worker administers vaccine for COVID-19 at a vaccination center in Chennai. (Photo | Debadatta Mallick, EPS)
Panel suggests increasing gap to 12-16 weeks between two doses of Covishield
A health official shows Covaxin dose. (File photo| Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
DCGI approves phase two, three clinical trials of Covaxin on kids aged above two
Nurses of a Covid hospital offer prayer to mark International Nurses Day, which commemorates the birthday of Florence Nightingale, in Kolkata. (Photo | PTI)
Why India doesn't need a nationwide lockdown now
For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)
Districts with over 10% positivity rate should remain under lockdown: ICMR

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A man receives a vaccine for COVID-19 in his wheelchair at a drive-in vaccination centre in Mumbai. (Photo | AP)
Over 84% vaccine doses sent abroad due to commercial, licensing liabilities: BJP
World Health Organization (Photo | AFP)
Indian COVID variant matter of severe global concern: World Health Organization
Gallery
WHAT IS IRON DOME?: Israel’s Iron Dome is an air defence system developed by the Israeli firms Rafael Advanced Defense Systems and Israel Aerospace Industries, with financial and technical support from the United States. (Photo | AP)
Iron Dome defence system explained: Why Hamas rockets fail to hit targets in Israel?
Policewomen attempting to stop a lockdown violator at Amravati in Maharashtra on Tuesday. (Photo | PTI)
Captured: Cowdung against Covid, liquor before lockdown
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp