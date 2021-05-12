TN to float global tenders to import Covid vaccine for 18-45 age group

T Muruganandham By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: The Tamil Nadu government on Wednesday decided to float short-term global tenders for importing Covid vaccines to inoculate all those in the age group of 18 to 45.

A decision to this effect was taken at a high-level meeting chaired by Chief Minister MK Stalin here. This is in line with many other states trying to procure from the international market directly after the Central government's advice.

An official release here said at present the Central government is allocating vaccines for those above 45 years of age and it has directed the State governments to procure vaccines for vaccinating those in the age group between 18 and 45.

The Centre has allocated 13 lakh vaccine vials to Tamil Nadu and this is insufficient for vaccinating all those between the age group of 18 and 45.

ALSO READ | Viral video shot by kin of COVID-19 patient alleges hoarding of Remdesivir in Madurai

During the meeting, the Chief Minister has also ordered the setting up of additional oxygen production units in Tamil Nadu to meet the increasing demand in the State.

Though the Centre had increased the oxygen allocation to Tamil Nadu from 280 metric tonnes to 419 metric tonnes following a request from the Chief Minister, still the state needs more medical oxygen, the official release said. So, the Chief Minister said additional oxygen production units should be set up and that THE arrangement should be made to procure medical oxygen through trains from the steel plants in other States.

Earlier in the day, the Madras High Court wondered whether the TN government had decided to issue global tenders for procuring vaccines due to the rising demand. The court also observed that the state should approach the PM Cares fund for setting up of the Oxygen plant by the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) after the central government informed the court about a similar facility being set up in New Delhi though PM cares.