STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Tamil Nadu

Long hours, heavy workload leave TN frontline workers on COVID-19 duty gasping for breath

Be it on the field or at healthcare institutions, frontline workers suffer due to long working hours, heavy workload and lack of adequate safety gear, putting their personal health at risk

Published: 13th May 2021 07:16 PM  |   Last Updated: 13th May 2021 07:16 PM   |  A+A-

Frontline workers taking samples from a woman in a COVID-affected street in Vellore city (Express Photo | S Dinesh)

By R Sivakumar
Express News Service

VELLORE: On a hectic evening, Uma*, a final year nursing student, was called for emergency duty at the COVID ward at the Govt Vellore Medical College Hospital (GVMCH). Anxiety gripped the 23-year-old as the pandemic had been snuffing out lives in quick time and she had never stepped into a COVID ward. It was going to be a new experience for her.

It turned out to be a nightmare. Once she donned the personal protection equipment (PPE), she could not wriggle out of it even for a minute. The night moved agonisingly slowly unlike other days as she was unable to sip a drop of water or pop a chocolate.

For Raghavan*, a non-medical supervisor employed with the public health department, not a single day passes without stepping into localities where people are infected with the virus.

So is the case with block health officers, block medical officers, village health nurses, sector health nurses and community health nurses who are employed with the public health department.

They have to turn up at virus affected areas to check those who are infected, their family members and close contacts, collect swabs and distribute medicines and herbal concoctions.

ALSO READ: Relief Riders: This Chennai cyclist group helps vulnerable people buy essentials

Be it on the field or at healthcare institutions, frontline workers suffer due to long working hours, heavy workload and lack of adequate safety gear, putting their personal health at risk.

“I have to work for at least eight hours without rest. It is debilitating to the body. If I can get rest for a short time, it will help recoup energy but I can’t do it given the workload,” says a village health nurse of Ranipet.

Technicians at laboratories work long hours to finish the tests to obtain the results of samples early so that positive patients can be taken for treatment and their families quarantined.

The recent deaths of a sector health nurse Kalaivani of Thimiri, an assistant head nurse Prema of GVMCH, a police special sub inspector and a clerk with the agriculture department have left frontline workers in shock.

“The authorities should consider slashing the shift timings so that we can get some rest and energise the body before resuming the next day’s work,” suggests a village health nurse.

A health inspector says, “Sometimes we find a shortage of safety gear such as masks, gloves and santisers. These essential items should be made available in adequate quantity.”

Above all, what the health workers want is regularising the temporary staff recruited on consolidated pay.

“If the temporary staff are regularised at least now when the pandemic is peaking and claiming a lot of lives, it will assure them a kind of social security,” urges Raghavan.

Plea to hike stipend for nursing students

Nursing students have urged the government to consider increasing the stipend in the wake of drafting them for COVID ward duties. A nursing student is entitled to Rs 750 stipend per month. While doing COVID duty they have to stay at hostels where they pay Rs 1500 mess bill a month.

“They are extracting work from us as much as from regular nurses. So we should be given a hike in stipend or remuneration for the duty at COVID wards,” demands a nursing student employed at GVMCH.

(*names changed)

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
COVID-19 Vellore Tamil Nadu Coronavirus
India Matters
Sputnik V vaccine (File photo| AP)
Dr Reddy's launches Sputnik V jabs in India at around Rs 995 per dose
Wipro founder-chairman Azim Premji (Photo | EPS)
Actions to tackle Covid pandemic must be based on good science: Azim Premji
(Express Illustration: Amit Bandre)
Auto! Can you take me to my own...?
West Bengal governor Jagdeep Dhankar during a visit to meet Sitalkuchi violence victims in Cooch Behar, Thursday, May 13, 2021. (Photo | PTI)
Broken roof, vandalised shop proves post-poll atrocities on Dalits in Bengal: Panel

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Jewish nationalist demonstrators take cover during a barrage of rockets fired from the Gaza Strip toward central Israel, in the Israeli town of Ramla. (Photo | AP)
TNIE Explainer: What is the Israel-Palestine conflict? All you need to know about it
A health worker tries to adjust the oxygen mask of a patient at the BKC jumbo field hospital, one of the largest COVID-19 facilities in Mumbai. (Photo | AP)
Black fungus spectre amid Covid rampage in India: All you need to know about this new menace
Gallery
With the well-marked low-pressure area over the southeast Arabian Sea triggering very heavy rains in the south and central Kerala, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) issued a red alert in five districts and an orange alert in seven districts on Fri
IMD sounds red alert in five districts as Cyclone Tauktae likely to hit Kerala
Despite staying out of action for most of the year and receiving pay cuts owing to the coronavirus pandemic, top athletes of the world earned millions of dollars through their commitments on and off the field. Irish UFC fighter Conor McGregor topped the list for the first time. earning a whopping $180 million over the last 12 months, says Forbes, beating the likes of Cristiano Ronaldo, Lebron James and Roger Federer. Here is the Forbes list of the 10 most paid athletes for the year 2021. (Photos | Agencies)
World's 10 highest paid athletes 2021: Lionel Messi, Cristiano Ronaldo falls behind Conor McGregor in Forbes list
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp