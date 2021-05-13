STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Stalin appeals to Tamils across the globe to donate generously to COVID-19 relief fund

He assured that these donations would be utilised only for COVID-19 prevention, buying vaccines, oxygen beds and related work. The list of donors will be released by the government.

Published: 13th May 2021 05:40 PM  |   Last Updated: 13th May 2021 05:40 PM   |  A+A-

Actors Sivakumar, Suriya and Karthi met Chief Minister MK Stalin at the Secretariat and gave him a cheque for `1 crore towards Covid relief measures

By T Muruganandham
Express News Service

CHENNAI: Drawing attention to the medical emergency as well as the financial crisis being faced by Tamil Nadu due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Chief Minister MK Stalin on Thursday appealed to Tamils across the globe to donate generously to the COVID-19 relief fund of the TN government to help the state cope with the present situation.  

He assured that these donations would be utilised only for COVID-19 prevention, buying vaccines, oxygen beds and related work. The list of donors will be released by the government and their donations would be exempted from the income tax.

In a televised appeal, the Chief Minister said the impact of the second wave of COVID-19 has been extremely severe but the state government was ready to face this situation. "There is a need to strengthen the medical infrastructure in the state and steps in this direction are being taken on a war footing. Following my appeal, donations are pouring in from various quarters for the Corona Relief Fund. Tamils across the globe have started collecting funds to face this situation. I appeal to them to involve themselves in saving the people and donate generously," he added.

ALSO READ: COVID-19: Tamil Nadu CM urges PM to waive GST for vaccines, medicines for patients

Meanwhile, Stalin announced that Rs 1 crore would be donated by the DMK to the Corona Relief Fund. PMK founder S Ramadoss said party MP Anbumani Ramadoss and five MLAs would donate one month's salary to the fund.  

The following have contributed to the Corona Relief Fund by calling on the Chief Minister:

Zoho Corporation Private Limited Managing Director Kumar Vembu (Rs 5 crore)

GRT Groups Managing Directors GR Anandapadmanabhan and GR Radhakrishnan (Rs 1 crore)

Tamil Nadu Egg Poultry Farmers Federation president V Subramanian and others (Rs 1 crore) + 10 lakh eggs

Akash Hospitals Chairman Dr Selvaraj Kumar (Rs 25 lakh)

How to make donations:

Funds can be contributed through debit, credit cards and internet banking through the link https://ereceipt.tn.gov.in/cmprf/cmprf.html.

For transferring through ECS, the name of the bank is Indian Overseas Bank, Secretariat Branch, Chennai 600009. The savings account number is 117201000000070, IFSC Code is IOBA0001172, MICR code is 600020061, and CMPRF PAN is AAAGC0038F.

For paying money through PhonePe, Google Pay, PayTM, Amazon Pay and Mobikwik, the UPI VPA ID: tncmprf@iob

Those transferring funds through ECS are requested to provide details such as Name, Amount Contributed, Bank and Branch, Date of Deposit, Acknowledgement No., Full Postal Address and e-mail ID.

NRIs willing to contribute could use the SWIFT Code to donate -- IOBAINBB0001 Indian Overseas Bank, Central Office, Chennai.

Donations through demand draft and cheque should be addressed to Deputy Secretary to Government and Treasurer, Chief Minister's Public Relief Fund, Finance Department, Tamil Nadu Government, Secretariat, Chennai 600009, Tamil Nadu, India. Email: dspaycell.findpt@tn.gov.in

Private institutions can donate funds under Corporate Social Responsibility to the following bank account: Indian Overseas Bank 117201000017908, IFSC Code IOBA0001172, Secretariat Branch, Chennai 600009.

