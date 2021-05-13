STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Tamil Nadu

TN ordered to provide Rs 3 lakh to woman as compensation for medical negligence

According to the petitioner, the woman’s husband N Anandan, the hospital staff did not reveal the status of his wife and went ahead with the operation.

Published: 13th May 2021 05:24 AM  |   Last Updated: 13th May 2021 05:24 AM   |  A+A-

Max Baby casex, max, medical negligence, medicine, stethoscope,

For representational purposes

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The State Human Rights Commission (SHRC) has recommended the Tamil Nadu government to provide a compensation of Rs 3 lakh to the family of a woman, who died allegedly due to medical negligence at the government hospital in Thiruvarur after delivering a female child in 2018.
According to the petitioner, the woman’s husband N Anandan, the hospital staff did not reveal the status of his wife and went ahead with the operation.

The commission had sought a detailed report from the Director of Medical Education after which an enquiry was conducted by a team of associate professors. “A healthy female baby was delivered by C-section. Hysterectomy (removal of the uterus) was done in an attempt to save the patient since there was undue bleeding during surgery which could not be managed by medical measures,” the report stated.

The dean of the government hospital refuted the claims against his staff and said that the petitioner had not come with clean hands and had not stated the entire facts before the commission, concerning the medical history of the patient.

After perusing the submissions, the commission noted that when a patient is admitted to a government hospital and, she suffers injury or death, even in the absence of medical negligence, the government is obliged to distribute compensation to the affected persons and recommended the State government to provide the compensation of Rs 3 lakh to the husband.

Rs 3 lakh
The SHRC noted that even in the absence of medical negligence, the government is obliged to distribute Rs 3 lakh to the affected

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
SHRC medical negligence
India Matters
A health worker administers vaccine for COVID-19 at a vaccination center in Chennai. (Photo | Debadatta Mallick, EPS)
Panel suggests increasing gap to 12-16 weeks between two doses of Covishield
A health official shows Covaxin dose. (File photo| Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
DCGI approves phase two, three clinical trials of Covaxin on kids aged above two
Nurses of a Covid hospital offer prayer to mark International Nurses Day, which commemorates the birthday of Florence Nightingale, in Kolkata. (Photo | PTI)
Why India doesn't need a nationwide lockdown now
For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)
Districts with over 10% positivity rate should remain under lockdown: ICMR

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A man receives a vaccine for COVID-19 in his wheelchair at a drive-in vaccination centre in Mumbai. (Photo | AP)
Over 84% vaccine doses sent abroad due to commercial, licensing liabilities: BJP
World Health Organization (Photo | AFP)
Indian COVID variant matter of severe global concern: World Health Organization
Gallery
WHAT IS IRON DOME?: Israel’s Iron Dome is an air defence system developed by the Israeli firms Rafael Advanced Defense Systems and Israel Aerospace Industries, with financial and technical support from the United States. (Photo | AP)
Iron Dome defence system explained: Why Hamas rockets fail to hit targets in Israel?
Policewomen attempting to stop a lockdown violator at Amravati in Maharashtra on Tuesday. (Photo | PTI)
Captured: Cowdung against Covid, liquor before lockdown
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp