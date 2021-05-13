TN ordered to provide Rs 3 lakh to woman as compensation for medical negligence

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The State Human Rights Commission (SHRC) has recommended the Tamil Nadu government to provide a compensation of Rs 3 lakh to the family of a woman, who died allegedly due to medical negligence at the government hospital in Thiruvarur after delivering a female child in 2018.

According to the petitioner, the woman’s husband N Anandan, the hospital staff did not reveal the status of his wife and went ahead with the operation.

The commission had sought a detailed report from the Director of Medical Education after which an enquiry was conducted by a team of associate professors. “A healthy female baby was delivered by C-section. Hysterectomy (removal of the uterus) was done in an attempt to save the patient since there was undue bleeding during surgery which could not be managed by medical measures,” the report stated.

The dean of the government hospital refuted the claims against his staff and said that the petitioner had not come with clean hands and had not stated the entire facts before the commission, concerning the medical history of the patient.

After perusing the submissions, the commission noted that when a patient is admitted to a government hospital and, she suffers injury or death, even in the absence of medical negligence, the government is obliged to distribute compensation to the affected persons and recommended the State government to provide the compensation of Rs 3 lakh to the husband.

