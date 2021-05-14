Guidelines issued for Covid hospitals on optimal use of oxygen

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: After facing short supply of medical oxygen, the State has put in place guidelines for optimal use of oxygen in dedicated Covid hospitals, Covid health centres and Covid care centres. The Government Order issued on Thursday said that the hospitals or wards should be classified into five zones.

In zone one, patients who don’t require oxygen should be admitted; in zone two, patients requiring 1 to 5 litres of oxygen; in zone three, patients with 6 to 10 litres of oxygen; in zone four, patients requiring 11 to 15 litres and in zone five, patients requiring above 15 litres of oxygen should be admitted.

The government also said that high flow nasal cannula device should be used only in ICU as it consumes enormous amount of oxygen. Awareness board that read ‘do not waste oxygen’ should be put up in wards. Oxygen can be turned off when not in use. The government guidelines also discouraged the attenders entering the ward and adjusting the flow rate of oxygen, it said.