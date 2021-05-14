Tamil Nadu receives 80 MT of medical oxygen via Oxygen Express

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Amid growing Covid-19 crises, Tamil Nadu received 80 metric tonnes (MT) of medical oxygen via the Oxygen Express train from Durgapur in West Bengal in the small hours of Friday.

Health Minister Ma Subramanian, Health Secretary J Radhakrishnan and other officials received the consignment at Tondiarpet yard around 2 am.

Speaking to the press after the event, the Health Minister said, that the oxygen will be distributed to various districts and the next four to five days pose a very challenging phase for the state.

The minister said that efforts are being taken to bring oxygen from various places and also heads of the hospitals were instructed for optimal use of oxygen even as the government is taking steps to meet oxygen requirement.

It will take at least another five days to see the impact of the lockdown in bringing down the Covid19 cases. "From today the lockdown will be intensified as people are still seen roaming outside despite of full lockdown," Subramanian said.