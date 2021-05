TN, Kerala lockdown: Southern Railway announces cancellation of trains. Full list here

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Owing to poor patronage in view of lockdown restrictions imposed in Tamil Nadu and Kerala, Southern railway cancelled several trains.

Below is the list of some of the cancelled trains, according to a railway statement.

Train No. 02639 Dr MGR Chennai Central – Allapuzha Special, Train No. 06630 Mangalore Central – Thiruvananthapuram Special, Train No.06188 Ernakulam Jn – Karaikal Special and Train No. 06729 Madurai – Punalur Special trains have been cancelled between May 15 and 31.

Train No. 02083 Mayiladuturai – Coimbatore Special, Train No. 02084 Coimbatore – Mayiladuturai Special, Train No. 02685 Chennai Central – Mangalore Central Daily Special, Train No. 06321 Nagercoil – Coimbatore Daily Special, Train No. 06322 Coimbatore - Nagercoil Daily Special, Train No. 06323 Coimbatore – Mangalore Central Daily Special and Train No. 06324 Mangalore Central – Coimbatore Daily specials have been cancelled on from May 14 till May 31.

Similarly, Train No. 02640 Allapuzha – Dr MGR Chennai Central Special, Train No. 06629 Thiruvananthapuram – Mangalore Central Special, Train No. 06187 Karaikkal – Ernakulam Special and Train No. 06730 Punalur - Madurai Special trains have been cancelled between May 16 and June 1.

Train No.02686 Mangalore Central – Chennai Central Daily Special has been cancelled from May 15, till June 1.