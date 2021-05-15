STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Covid-19 war rooms to be set up in four districts: Tamil Nadu minister M Subramanian

The government would strictly monitor private hospitals, which started Covid-19 treatment under the government insurance scheme.

Published: 15th May 2021 05:57 PM

Tamil Nadu CM MK Stalin visiting a COVID-19 war room.

Tamil Nadu CM MK Stalin visiting a COVID-19 war room. (Photo | Twitter)

By PTI

COIMBATORE: War rooms to combat Covid-19 will be set up here, in Tiruchy, Madurai and Salem as directed by Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin, said Minister M Subramanian on Saturday.

Talking to reporters after visiting various government hospitals and Covid centres, the Family Welfare Minister said steps to prevent the spread of coronavirus have been taken on a war-footing after Stalin took over as Chief Minister.

About 15 lakh vials at a cost of Rs 45 crore were received to vaccinate those between 18 and 45 years, he said.

Stating that steps were taken to increase the bed facility in the city where Ayurveda, Homeopathy and Siddha treatment would be provided, Subramanian said the measures were taken also for adequate supply of oxygen to Coimbatore.

The government would strictly monitor private hospitals, which started Covid-19 treatment under the government insurance scheme, he said.

Referring to the suggestion by Food and Civil Supplies Minister M Chakrapani about lack of space to keep the dead due to Covid-19, Subramanian said necessary infrastructure would be created for the purpose.

Earlier, Subramanian, who visited the Government Medical College and ESI Hospital, said it was using a new technique of prone-positioning of the patients with oxygen-level below 90 by which the level increases to 95.

This can be replicated in private hospitals too, he said.

The request for another oxygen plant and supplier at the hospital would be made to the government and asked the Collector to process the request, he said adding that the doctors should use medical oxygen judiciously.

The Minister appreciated the functioning of the ESI hospital, which has 830 beds.

Nearly 17,000 patients have recovered from the infection at the facility and the death ratio was low, he said.

