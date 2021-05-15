STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Goondas Act for hoarders of Remdesivir, oxygen cylinders: Tamil Nadu CM Stalin

The Chief Minister also pointed out that the State government has been adopting a multi-pronged approach to contain coronavirus infection.

Published: 15th May 2021 12:36 PM  |   Last Updated: 15th May 2021 01:07 PM

Remdesivir

Image of Remdesivir vials used for representational purpose (File Photo)

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Amidst reports about individuals hoarding Remdesivir injection, Chief Minister MK Stalin on Saturday directed police department to book those who hoard Remdesivir, oxygen cylinders and sell them at exorbitant prices under the Goondas Act.  

In a statement here, the Chief Minister said the State government has been focussing on protecting the lives of the people from coronavirus infection as its primary responsibility. As such, there is a need to put down the activities of those who act against the objective of the government. 

Stating that Tamil Nadu is no exception to the impact of the second wave of Covid which has created a crisis across the country, Stalin said even the poor people are cooperating with the government for enforcing lockdown.  

ALSO READ: Chennai Police busts major Remdesivir smuggling racket, 7 arrested

"At the same time, some anti-social elements are hoarding the Remdesivir injection and selling it at exorbitant prices. Similarly, there are complaints about oxygen cylinders being sold at exorbitant prices. These are crimes of serious nature when the State is facing a pandemic.  So, I have directed the police department to book those who hoard Remdesivir injection and oxygen cylinders under the Goondas Act,” the Chief Minister said. 

The Chief Minister also pointed out that the State government has been adopting a multi-pronged approach to contain Corona infection which include - importing vaccines, distribution of Remdesivir injection, production of medical oxygen, increasing the number of beds in hospitals and providing immediate treatment to the affected people through Covid Control Centres, etc., 

