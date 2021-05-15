STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Puducherry govt takes over all beds in five private medical colleges to treat COVID patients

This will ensure the availability of 1800 additional beds for COVID-19 patients, said Secretary, Health, Dr T Arun

Published: 15th May 2021 07:40 PM  |   Last Updated: 15th May 2021 08:08 PM

Hospital Beds

For representational purposes. (File Photo | EPS)

By Debjani Dutta
Express News Service

PUDUCHERRY: With the need for hospitalisation having increased in Puducherry where 1500 to 2000 fresh COVID-19 cases are being recorded every day, the government has taken over all beds in the hospitals of five private medical colleges to treat COVID-19 patients. It has also increased the number of oxygen beds in two government hospitals.

Sri Lakshmi Narayana Institute of Medical Sciences (SLIMS), Sri Venkateswara Medical College Hospital & Research Centre, Puducherry, Aarupadai Veedu Medical College, Puducherry. Pondicherry Institute of Medical Sciences and Vinayaka Mission Medical College Hospital, Karaikal, have been directed to allocate all beds for COVID-19 patients, according to an order issued by the Lt Governor Dr Tamilisai Soundararajan on Saturday. Such allotment would be across all categories of beds available in the hospital including oxygen beds and intensive care units.

This will ensure the availability of 1800 additional beds for COVID-19 patients, said Secretary, Health, Dr T Arun.

Further, the private hospitals have been instructed to avoid elective and planned admissions till further orders from the government and adhere to the guidelines issued without any deviation. Only emergency coronary patients and postpartum patients will be treated, while other elective surgeries will be suspended. The admission of COVID-19 patients in these hospitals would be made as per the directions of the Director of Health and Family Welfare Services, Puducherry.

All these private hospitals would be attached to the Office of the Director of Health and Family Services, Puducherry, and monitored by the Nodal Officer appointed by the Health Secretary.

There have been complaints of these hospitals dilly-dallying in admitting COVID patients sent by the health department for admission, denial of allotment of oxygen beds and ventilator beds citing non-availability, following which the government has acted to ensure that COVID patients get proper medical care.

The decision were taken at a meeting the Health Secretary had with Director, Health and Family Welfare, Dr S Mohan Kumar, Director, National Health Department, Dr Sriramulu, Nodal Officer COVID Dr Ramesh and Co-Directors and Nodal Officers of government and private medical college hospitals.

Further, Indira Gandhi Government Medical College and Research Institute (IGMCRI) hospital has been provided with 45 more oxygen beds, said Dr Arun. Similarly, 20 more oxygen beds have been set up at the Indira Gandhi Government General Hospital and Post Graduate Institute (IGGGHPGI) for the use of patients.

To assist doctors and nurses, 150 students from private and government medical colleges and nursing colleges have been involved in examination of COVID-19 patients, screening of patients who have been isolated at home and triage of patients, said Dr Arun. They were going door-to-door and helping home quarantined patients to follow the guidelines and creating awareness to prevent the spread of the infection.

As and when required, all beds in the other two private medical colleges, Mahatma Gandhi Medical College and Research Institute and Sri Manakula Vinayagar Medical College and Hospital, would be utilised for COVID-19 patients, said the Health Secretary.  

Further, the government has identified four to five places, where bed facilities for patients would be made if necessary, through CSR, said Dr Arun. Already, some have come forward to contribute towards beds and equipment, he said.

Adequate oxygen, Remdesivir available: LG

There is enough medical oxygen available currently to meet the requirements of patients, said Puducherry Lt Governor Dr Tamilisai Soundararajan. There are 5,000 Remdesivir vials in stock and another 5,000 vials are expected to be arrive soon, she said.

More than 80 ambulances are currently operational in the Union territory and bed capacity is being increased to accommodate those admitted to hospitals, she said.

The present COVID mortality situation is being reviewed, she said. An audit of COVID-19 deaths is being done and measures are being taken to reduce further fatalities, she added.

Talking about the lockdown measures, the Lt. Governor appealed to people to exercise self-restraint. She urged residents, especially the youth, to cooperate with the government to control the spread of the virus.

