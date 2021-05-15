Russian firm to make vital coolant pumps for Tamil Nadu's Kudankulam nuclear power plant

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Atommash, the Volgodonsk branch of AEM Technology which operates alongside Russian State Atomic Energy Corporation's (Rosatom) machine-building division, has started manufacturing the bends of the main circulation pump for units 5 and 6 of Kudankulam nuclear power plant (KKNPP), according to a release.

The main circulation pump is a first-class safety item. It circulates the coolant at a nuclear power plant through the pipes of the main circulation pipeline from the reactor to the steam generator and vice versa. The work was carried out in two stages at the thermal press site of Atommash. In total, Atommash will manufacture eight bends of the MCP for two units of the plant, the release added.

Process

Works were carried out in two stages at the thermal press site of Atommash. In total, Atommash will manufacture eight bends of MCP.