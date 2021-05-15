Russian firm to make vital coolant pumps for Tamil Nadu's Kudankulam nuclear power plant
The main circulation pump is a first-class safety item which circulates the coolant at a nuclear power plant through the pipes of the main circulation pipeline.
Published: 15th May 2021 06:42 AM | Last Updated: 15th May 2021 06:42 AM | A+A A-
CHENNAI: Atommash, the Volgodonsk branch of AEM Technology which operates alongside Russian State Atomic Energy Corporation's (Rosatom) machine-building division, has started manufacturing the bends of the main circulation pump for units 5 and 6 of Kudankulam nuclear power plant (KKNPP), according to a release.
The main circulation pump is a first-class safety item. It circulates the coolant at a nuclear power plant through the pipes of the main circulation pipeline from the reactor to the steam generator and vice versa. The work was carried out in two stages at the thermal press site of Atommash. In total, Atommash will manufacture eight bends of the MCP for two units of the plant, the release added.
Process
Works were carried out in two stages at the thermal press site of Atommash. In total, Atommash will manufacture eight bends of MCP.