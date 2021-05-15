STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Tamil Nadu

Selfie craze: 20-year-old man dies after slipping into well with tractor in Tamil Nadu

Sanjeev had completed a course in catering and just joined a firm in Chennai.

Published: 15th May 2021 09:06 AM  |   Last Updated: 15th May 2021 09:23 AM   |  A+A-

The selfie taken by Sanjeev (R) and the tractor being retrieved from the well.

The selfie taken by Sanjeev (R) and the tractor being retrieved from the well.

By R Sivakumar
Express News Service

TIRUPATHUR: In a tragic incident, a twenty-year-old man drowned after falling into an irrigation well while trying to take a selfie at a village in Vaniyambadi in Tirupathur district on Friday, sources said.

K Sanjeev, of Chinnamottur, Vaniyambadi, went to a farm land near his house in the noon. He climbed on a tractor and took a selfie and made it the display picture in his mobile phone. When his friends hailed him for the picture, he thought of taking some more.

The sources stated that he had started the tractor and was taking pictures when it moved backwards and slipped into the 120 feet well which had water to a depth of 35 feet.

The farm workers noticed it and informed the Police and the Fire and Rescue Services (TNFRS).

Led by N Venkatesan, station fire officer, Vaniyambadi, eight TNFRS personnel swung into action to retrieve the body. They used four motors to dewater the well before fishing out the body.

“We had to work hard for four hours to retrieve the body of the boy. The water in the well had to be pumped out to take out the body and the tractor,” Venkatesan said.

Sanjeev had completed a course in catering and just joined a firm in Chennai.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
selfie selfie accident Tamil Nadu selfie death
India Matters
A health worker tries to adjust the oxygen mask of a patient at the BKC jumbo field hospital, one of the largest COVID-19 facilities in Mumbai. (Photo | AP)
India not only country to be taken by surprise by Covid: Mayo Clinic infectious disease expert
A transgender beneficiary recieves COVID- 19 vaccine dose, during a vaccination drive organised by All Assam Transgender Association, in Guwahati. (Photo | PTI)


Centre to supply 1.92 crore free Covid vaccines to states, UTs this month

People wait to receive vaccine for COVID-19 outside a vaccination centre in Mumbai. (Photo | AP)
Despite vaccine assurance, Centre has huge task ahead
An inundated road at Chellanam in Kochi following heavy rain. (Photo| Albin Mathew, EPS)
COVID, flood and monsoon diseases: Myriad challenges lie ahead for Kerala

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
The India Meteorological Department (IMD) had issued a red alert in five districts (Photo | Albin Mathew, EPS)
Cyclone Tauktae: Central Water Commission predicts severe flood situation in Kerala, TN
Representational photo (File photo| AP)
India's COVID situation hugely concerning, says WHO Chief
Gallery
HBO Max announced that the long-awaited unscripted special titled 'Friends: The Reunion' is set to air on the streaming service on May 27. Check out the list of guest stars who will be taking part in this epic reunion.
Friends Reunion: David Beckham to Kit Harington, check out the entire list of guest stars
With the well-marked low-pressure area over the southeast Arabian Sea triggering very heavy rains in the south and central Kerala, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) issued a red alert in five districts and an orange alert in seven districts on Fri
IMD sounds red alert in five districts as Cyclone Tauktae likely to hit Kerala
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp