Selfie craze: 20-year-old man dies after slipping into well with tractor in Tamil Nadu

TIRUPATHUR: In a tragic incident, a twenty-year-old man drowned after falling into an irrigation well while trying to take a selfie at a village in Vaniyambadi in Tirupathur district on Friday, sources said.

K Sanjeev, of Chinnamottur, Vaniyambadi, went to a farm land near his house in the noon. He climbed on a tractor and took a selfie and made it the display picture in his mobile phone. When his friends hailed him for the picture, he thought of taking some more.

The sources stated that he had started the tractor and was taking pictures when it moved backwards and slipped into the 120 feet well which had water to a depth of 35 feet.

The farm workers noticed it and informed the Police and the Fire and Rescue Services (TNFRS).

Led by N Venkatesan, station fire officer, Vaniyambadi, eight TNFRS personnel swung into action to retrieve the body. They used four motors to dewater the well before fishing out the body.

“We had to work hard for four hours to retrieve the body of the boy. The water in the well had to be pumped out to take out the body and the tractor,” Venkatesan said.

Sanjeev had completed a course in catering and just joined a firm in Chennai.