State government to rope in more medical staff: Tamil Nadu minister PTR Palanivel Thiagarajan

By Express News Service

MADURAI: Finance Minister PTR Palanivel Thiagarajan on Friday said that the government has been taking measures to rope in more medical professionals to tackle the second wave of the COVID-19 pandemic. "The government is also taking steps to bring more quantity of Oxygen from other states," he said.

Inaugurating the COVID-19 Care Centre at EMG Yadava Women's College, the minister said that the government decided to rope in retired doctors, final year medical students and students with foreign medical degrees (yet to clear FMGE). "People have to change their approach in handling the virus and should comply with the government norms, including the lockdown restrictions," he said.

Further, he said that the spread of the second wave of COVID-19 in the district is high compared to the last wave during the same period. Special Monitoring Officer Chandra Mohan, Collector T Anbalagan, Corporation Commissioner Visakan were also present on the occasion.