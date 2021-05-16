Rajiv Gandhi assassination case convict RP Ravichandran donates Rs 5,000 to Public Relief Fund

By Express News Service

MADURAI: One of the seven convicts in Rajiv Gandhi assassination case, RP Ravichandran, donated Rs 5,000 to the Tamil Nadu Chief Minister's Public Relief Fund (CMPRF) on Saturday.

Ravichandran is currently lodged at the Madurai Central Prison. "He had earned the money from works at the prison, and sent Rs 5,000 to the CMPRF account online," said T Thirumurugan, Ravichandran’s advocate.

He added that the convict had also earlier donated Rs 20,000 for the Tamil Chair at Harvard University, and Rs 5,000 for Gaja Cyclone victims.