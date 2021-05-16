Tamil Nadu: Celebrities, businessmen pour donations into CM's COVID relief fund
People from various walks of life on Saturday continued to contribute to the Chief Minister's Public Relief Fund for COVID prevention.
People from various walks of life on Saturday continued to contribute to the Chief Minister's Public Relief Fund for COVID prevention. Here’s a list of donors
Hatsun Agro Products Limited: Rs 3 crore
SRM Institute of Science and Technology: Rs 1.10 crore
Sri Ramachandra Medical College & Research Institute: Rs 1 crore
Butterfly Gandhimathi Appliances Limited: Rs 1 crore
Chennai Silks: Rs 1 crore
Enrica Enterprises Private Limited: Rs 1 crore
Chennai Public School: Rs 1 crore
Leap Screen Energy Private Limited: Rs 50 lakh
Mansun Consultancy Private Limited: Rs 50 lakh
S Prince Hitech Private Limited: Rs 25 lakh
KRG Technologies India Private Limited: Rs 25 lakh
GK Vasan, Tamil Maanila Congress: Rs 10 lakh
Film director Vetrimaran: Rs 10 lakh
Kanaa Fertility Centre: Rs 10 lakh
'Editor' Mohan, actor Jayam Ravi and film director Mohan Raja: Rs 10 lakh
Orthomed Hospital: Rs 10 lakh
Actor Sivakarthikeyan: Rs 25 lakh