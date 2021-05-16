STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Tamil Nadu: Celebrities, businessmen pour donations into CM's COVID relief fund

People from various walks of life on Saturday continued to contribute to the Chief Minister's Public Relief Fund for COVID prevention.

Published: 16th May 2021 07:05 AM  |   Last Updated: 16th May 2021 07:05 AM   |  A+A-

CM MK Stalin receives Rs 1 crore donation from President of SRM Institute of Science and Technology, Dr P Sathyanarayanan, towards COVID relief fund

CM MK Stalin receives Rs 1 crore donation from President of SRM Institute of Science and Technology, Dr P Sathyanarayanan, towards COVID relief fund. (Photo| EPS)

By Express News Service

People from various walks of life on Saturday continued to contribute to the Chief Minister's Public Relief Fund for COVID prevention. Here’s a list of donors

  • Hatsun Agro Products Limited: Rs 3 crore

  • SRM Institute of Science and Technology: Rs 1.10 crore

  • Sri Ramachandra Medical College & Research Institute: Rs 1 crore

  • Butterfly Gandhimathi Appliances Limited: Rs 1 crore

  • Chennai Silks: Rs 1 crore

  • Enrica Enterprises Private Limited: Rs 1 crore

  • Chennai Public School: Rs 1 crore

  • Leap Screen Energy Private Limited: Rs 50 lakh

  • Mansun Consultancy Private Limited: Rs 50 lakh

  • S Prince Hitech Private Limited: Rs 25 lakh

  • KRG Technologies India Private Limited: Rs 25 lakh

  • GK Vasan, Tamil Maanila Congress: Rs 10 lakh

  • Film director Vetrimaran: Rs 10 lakh

  • Kanaa Fertility Centre: Rs 10 lakh

  • 'Editor' Mohan, actor Jayam Ravi and film director Mohan Raja: Rs 10 lakh

  • Orthomed Hospital: Rs 10 lakh

  • Actor Sivakarthikeyan: Rs 25 lakh

