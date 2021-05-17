Doorstep screening launched in Vellore region for early detection of 'hidden' COVID patients

R Sivakumar By

Express News Service

VELLORE: In order to detect those with COVID-19 symptoms who fail to report them, the Tamil Nadu Health Department has launched a drive to carry out doorstep screening and isolate such people.

The drive was rolled out in the state as per the directions of the Director of Public Health. It was launched at Valaiampattu in Vaniyambadi block in Tirupathur district on Monday.

A team comprising a village health nurse, Anganwadi worker, domestic breeding checker and volunteer would visit each of the containment streets and check the inmates of houses for symptoms.

“The team members check the parameters particularly temperature and SpO2 level. The history of the persons too is looked into. If anyone shows symptoms or having saturation level below the mark, he will immediately be taken to either a hospital or COVID care centre without waiting for the test results,” Vaniyambadi block medical officer (BMO) S Pasupathi told The New Indian Express.

He added, “Hidden patients can be detected early and taken for treatment, otherwise they remain hiding at home and approach hospitals only when the condition becomes worrying. This syndromic approach will assist us to reduce transmission.”

Initially, the doorstep screening will be done at containment streets and it will gradually be extended to other places as well.

Tirupathur district collector MP Sivanarul inspected the doorstep screening at Valaiampattu.

Deputy director of Health Services, Tirupathur, TR Senthil informed that the initiative was rolled out in the district on Sunday.

“As on Sunday, there were 80 containment streets in the district. The syndromic approach drive was launched in all these places,” he said.

In Ranipet district, 60 teams of health workers and Anganwadi employees were formed to carry out the task in all the 60 containment streets, according to DD Health V Manimaran.

The authorities in Vellore also rolled out the initiative. As many as 54 streets have been categorised as containment streets in different places including Vellore city corporation area, Gudiyatham and Kaniyambadi blocks.