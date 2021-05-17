STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Tamil Nadu

Rains increase dam levels in Tamil Nadu

Rains caused by cyclonic storm  Tauktae  has helped increase water level in various dams in the district. 

Published: 17th May 2021 03:51 AM  |   Last Updated: 17th May 2021 03:51 AM   |  A+A-

Buildings and trees bore the brunt of Cyclone Tauktae which crossed Nagercoil and Kanniyakumari districts of Tamil Nadu on Sunday | Express

By Express News Service

NAGERCOIL/THENI: Rains caused by cyclonic storm  Tauktae  has helped increase water level in various dams in the district. For the last 24 hours till Sunday morning, Sivalongam (Chittar II) received 79mm rainfall, highest in the district. Pechiparai dam saw an increased inflow of 2,485 cusec and Perunchani witnessed an inflow of 2,212 cusec. Sources said that over 4,000 cusec surplus water was released from Pechiparai dam on Sunday morning.

Mango farmers of Bodinayakanur urged the Tamil Nadu government to provide compensation for them as they are facing heavy loss due to continuous rain and cyclone. Agriculture is the primary income of the people of Theni district. Bodinayakanur, Cumbum, Periyakulam farmers have Mango trees in abundance. This is the season for them to receive yields.

In this situation, continuous rains combined with ‘Tauktae’ cyclonic storm made mangoes fall off trees. Areas of Pichankarai, Uthankarai, Ulakurutti, Arungulam farmers have grown mango varieties such as malgowa, kasa, grape, etc. They started transporting them to Kerala and other parts of TN only a week ago. Meanwhile, Bodinayakanur MLA O Pannerselvam visited the affected areas and spoke to the farmers. Tahsildar Senthil and other agricultural department officials accompanied him.

Search launched to rescue Nagai fishermen: Minister
In Thoothukudi, a search had been launched to rescue the Nagapattinam-based fishermen, who went missing in the Arabian sea after their boat allegedly capsized, said Fisheries Minister Anitha Radhakrishnan.

Speaking to the media persons, the Minister said that all of them had ventured into the sea from Cochin of Kerala. “The fishermen departed from Cochin in three boats. While two boats returned to the shore, one boat capsized due to the cyclonic storm. We believe the fishermen in that particular boat have survived and managed to reach some island. The coastal guards are searching for them,” he added.

Radhakrishnan further stated that Chief Minister MK Stalin was closely watching the developments related to his department. “Stalin asked me and the officials to inspect different parts of the Kanniyakumari district that have been affected by cyclone Tauktae and compensate the people, who have lost their belongings.”

Mango farmers seek compensation for loss
Mango farmers of Bodinayakanur urged the Tamil Nadu government to provide compensation for them as they are facing heavy loss due to the rains and cyclone. Farmers from Bodinayakanur, Cumbum and Periyakulam have cultivated Mango trees in abundance. This is the season for them to receive yields. In this situation, continuous rains combined with ‘Tauktae’ cyclonic storm made mangoes fall off trees.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
dams rains Tamil Nadu rains
India Matters
Covishield vaccine (L) and Covaxin (R) (Photos | EPS)
Minuscule risk of blood clots with Covishield, no clots yet with Covaxin: Expert Committee
Health workers wearing PPE wait to admit a COVID-19 patient upon his arrival at a newly constructed 500 ICU beds COVID-19 care centre at Ramlila maidan. (Photo | PTI)
India logs 2.81 lakh new Covid cases; daily tally falls below 3 lakh  in nearly 30 days
Coronavirus (Photo | AP)
Scary dimension of virus as it advances into rural India
Villagers spray disinfectant at Duggiralapadu village in Andhra Pradesh | special arrangement
Andhra village shows the way to keep COVID-19 at bay

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
At around 10 pm, people started to gather around Nehru stadium with vehicles parked on the Vepery road, Chennai.
Chennai: Crowd gathers to buy Remdesivir unaware of TN govt's new order
Tuaktae now very severe cyclonic storm, to reach Gujarat coast: IMD
Gallery
HBO Max announced that the long-awaited unscripted special titled 'Friends: The Reunion' is set to air on the streaming service on May 27. Check out the list of guest stars who will be taking part in this epic reunion.
Friends Reunion: David Beckham to Kit Harington, check out the entire list of guest stars
With the well-marked low-pressure area over the southeast Arabian Sea triggering very heavy rains in the south and central Kerala, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) issued a red alert in five districts and an orange alert in seven districts on Fri
IMD sounds red alert in five districts as Cyclone Tauktae likely to hit Kerala
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp