Rains increase dam levels in Tamil Nadu

By Express News Service

NAGERCOIL/THENI: Rains caused by cyclonic storm Tauktae has helped increase water level in various dams in the district. For the last 24 hours till Sunday morning, Sivalongam (Chittar II) received 79mm rainfall, highest in the district. Pechiparai dam saw an increased inflow of 2,485 cusec and Perunchani witnessed an inflow of 2,212 cusec. Sources said that over 4,000 cusec surplus water was released from Pechiparai dam on Sunday morning.

Mango farmers of Bodinayakanur urged the Tamil Nadu government to provide compensation for them as they are facing heavy loss due to continuous rain and cyclone. Agriculture is the primary income of the people of Theni district. Bodinayakanur, Cumbum, Periyakulam farmers have Mango trees in abundance. This is the season for them to receive yields.

In this situation, continuous rains combined with ‘Tauktae’ cyclonic storm made mangoes fall off trees. Areas of Pichankarai, Uthankarai, Ulakurutti, Arungulam farmers have grown mango varieties such as malgowa, kasa, grape, etc. They started transporting them to Kerala and other parts of TN only a week ago. Meanwhile, Bodinayakanur MLA O Pannerselvam visited the affected areas and spoke to the farmers. Tahsildar Senthil and other agricultural department officials accompanied him.

Search launched to rescue Nagai fishermen: Minister

In Thoothukudi, a search had been launched to rescue the Nagapattinam-based fishermen, who went missing in the Arabian sea after their boat allegedly capsized, said Fisheries Minister Anitha Radhakrishnan.

Speaking to the media persons, the Minister said that all of them had ventured into the sea from Cochin of Kerala. “The fishermen departed from Cochin in three boats. While two boats returned to the shore, one boat capsized due to the cyclonic storm. We believe the fishermen in that particular boat have survived and managed to reach some island. The coastal guards are searching for them,” he added.

Radhakrishnan further stated that Chief Minister MK Stalin was closely watching the developments related to his department. “Stalin asked me and the officials to inspect different parts of the Kanniyakumari district that have been affected by cyclone Tauktae and compensate the people, who have lost their belongings.”

Mango farmers seek compensation for loss

Mango farmers of Bodinayakanur urged the Tamil Nadu government to provide compensation for them as they are facing heavy loss due to the rains and cyclone. Farmers from Bodinayakanur, Cumbum and Periyakulam have cultivated Mango trees in abundance. This is the season for them to receive yields. In this situation, continuous rains combined with ‘Tauktae’ cyclonic storm made mangoes fall off trees.