Tamil Nadu Covid tally crosses 16 lakh-mark, 18,000 deaths

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Tamil Nadu crosses the mark of 16 lakh Covid-19 positive cases and 18,000 deaths on Monday.

The State reported 33,075 positive cases and 335 deaths taking the tally to 16,31,291 and toll to 18,005.

The State's test positivity rate was 21%. Also 34% of Monday's cases were from Chennai and its neighbouring districts.

Chennai reported 6,150 cases, and Chennai's neighbouring districts of Chengalpattu, Kancheepuram, and Tiruvallur reported 2,154, 1,241 and 1,829 cases respectively.

The State tested 1,56,278 samples and 1,49,449 people on the day. After 20,486 people were discharged, the State had 2,31,596 active cases.

The new cases included three passengers who travelled by road.

According to the media bulletin issued by the Directorate of Public Health, among the deceased, 78 didn't have comorbid conditions.