CM, EPS condole death of Thulasiah Vandayar

DMK president MK Stalin

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Chief Minister MK Stalin, Leader of the Opposition Edappadi K Palaniswami and others on Monday condoled the demise of freedom fighter, Gandhian and former Congress MP K Thulasiah Vandayar (93), who was known for his contributions in the field of education. He passed away at a private hospital in Chennai and his body was taken to his native place.

Stalin recalled that when Vandayar was Lok Sabha MP between 1991 and 1996, he refused all concessions granted to MPs and paid for his travel to New Delhi. “Till the last minute, he remained a sincere follower of Mahatma Gandhi. His demise is not only a loss to Delta districts but to the entire State,” the chief minister added. Pointing out that many generations from Delta districts have graduated from Poondi A Veeraiya Vandayar Memorial Sri Pushpam College, Stalin said the college has been providing free education to thousands from poor familes.AIADMK coordinator O Panneerselvam and joint coordinator Edappadi K Palaniswami, in their condolence message, said, “On behalf of the AIADMK, we convey our condolences to Vandayar’s family. ”

CPI State secretary R Mutharasan said, “The college run by Thulasiah Vandayar provided opportunities to students from Backward Classes and Scheduled Castes. Society has lost a cultured leader.” MH Jawahirullah of Manithaneya Makkal Katchi, recalled Vandayar’s services and urged the government to provide State honours for the departed soul. PMK founder S Ramadoss, MDMK general secretary Vaiko, TNCC president KS Alagiri and Dravidar Kazhagam president K Veeramani were among those who condoled his death.

