Coimbatore: Couple out on medical emergency, slapped with violation penalty

In a shocking incident, a couple on its way to hospital for an emergency was slapped a penalty for violating lockdown.

By Express News Service

COIMBATORE: In a shocking incident, a couple on its way to hospital for an emergency was slapped a penalty for violating lockdown. The family has appealed to Chief Minister MK Stalin demanding action against the traffic personnel in the incident. NI Jalaluddin, resident of Podanur and founder of the Nature Conservation Society, NGO, was taking his wife VA Najumunisha on a two-wheeler on Friday evening when traffic police in Ukkadam stopped them and imposed a penalty.

“My wife complained of chest pain and was unable to move one of her arms. We were on our way to a hospital in Peelamedu when police stopped us. Even as I was explaining the situation, a traffic policeman who was standing behind us clicked a picture of us along with two wheeler and sent E-challan to pay fine of Rs 600. I came to know of this only after receiving the message two hours later, “ Jalaluddin said. R Mutharasu DC (Traffic) said that they have been allowing patients, government employees, and patient attenders, “It is unfortunate that a mistake happened. The motorist has to pay the fine as E- challan has been generated.” 

Comments

