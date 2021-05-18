Deans of seven medical college hospitals transferred

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The Health Department on Monday transferred deans of seven government medical colleges, including the Kilpauk Medical College Hospital. The G.O. in this regard was issued by Health Secretary J Radhakrishnan.

Kilpauk Medical College Hospital Dean Dr P Vasanthamani has been transferred and appointed as Secretary/ Additional Director of Medical Education, Selection Committee. Director of Medical Education (Officer on Special Duty) working as Secretary, and Additional Director of Medical Education, Selection Committee, Dr R Shanthimalar has been transferred and posted as Director of Medical Education (Officer on Special Duty) and Government Kilpauk Medical College Dean.

Government Madurai Medical College Dean Dr J Sangumani has been transferred and posted as Government Sivagangai Medical College Dean. Meanwhile, Sivagangai Medical College Dean Dr A Rathinavel has been appointed as Government Madurai Medical College Dean.

Dr R Murugesan, Government Mohan Kumaramangalam Medical College Dean, Dr Valli Sathiyamoorthy, Government Medical College at Tiruppur Dean cum Special Officer, Dr R Suganthy Rajakumari, Government Kanniyakumari Medical College Dean, and Dr B Thiruvasagamani, Government Medical College at Virudhunagar Dean cum Special Officer, were also transferred.