Now, private ambulances running out of O2 in Erode

By Express News Service

ERODE: An audio clip of a woman pleading with a private ambulance service asking for a vehicle with oxygen facility went viral on social media on Monday. In the clip, the woman is heard saying that the patient is currently in a lodge and his oxygen levels have dropped to 70 and he has to be moved to a hospital immediately. The ambulance driver answered that he would do his best to arrange a cylinder and send a vehicle. He also added that for the past four days they have not been receiving cylinders and that they are out of stock.

Speaking to TNIE, a relative of another patient trying to get an ambulance, said, “Private ambulances said that they do not have an oxygen facility and 108 ambulances did not pick our calls when we tried to reach them."

No ambulance service

Meanwhile, a section of private ambulances stopped their services on Monday as they were not getting oxygen cylinders for their vehicles. The ambulances were parked at a lane near the Erode Thanthai Periyar Government Hospital.

A private ambulance driver said, "We usually get it from three private gas companies, but now, they are refusing to provide us with cylinders. The officials said they cannot give private ambulances with oxygen cylinders as there is a shortage. We are also serving the people. We adhere to the rates fixed by the government while charging patients.”

He added, “We are scared that if we take patients without oxygen facility something untoward might happen. We are helpless too.”