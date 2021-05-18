STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Tamil Nadu

Now, private ambulances running out of O2 in Erode

Published: 18th May 2021 10:07 AM  |   Last Updated: 18th May 2021 10:07 AM   |  A+A-

Ambulance

Representational image (File photo| EPS)

By Express News Service

ERODE: An audio clip of a woman pleading with a private ambulance service asking for a vehicle with oxygen facility went viral on social media on Monday. In the clip, the woman is heard saying that the patient is currently in a lodge and his oxygen levels have dropped to 70 and he has to be moved to a hospital immediately. The ambulance driver answered that he would do his best to arrange a cylinder and send a vehicle. He also added that for the past four days they have not been receiving cylinders and that they are out of stock.

Speaking to TNIE, a relative of another patient trying to get an ambulance, said, “Private ambulances said that they do not have an oxygen facility and 108 ambulances did not pick our calls when we tried to reach them."

No ambulance service

Meanwhile, a section of private ambulances stopped their services on Monday as they were not getting oxygen cylinders for their vehicles. The ambulances were parked at a lane near the Erode Thanthai Periyar Government Hospital.

A private ambulance driver said, "We usually get it from three private gas companies, but now, they are refusing to provide us with cylinders. The officials said they cannot give private ambulances with oxygen cylinders as there is a shortage. We are also serving the people. We adhere to the rates fixed by the government while charging patients.”

He added, “We are scared that if we take patients without oxygen facility something untoward might happen. We are helpless too.”

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
private ambulances oxygen
India Matters
Global pharma major Pfizer (Photo | AP)
Pfizer, Moderna vaccines effective against COVID variants found in India: Study
A recovered COVID-19 patient donating plasma. (File Photo)
Centre drops plasma therapy as suggested treatment for Covid in India
The ‘Cov-Tech Ventilation System’ can be fastened over the waist just like a simple belt over which the traditional PPE is worn. (Photo | Special arrangement)
Soon, ventilated PPE kits to provide relief to healthworkers
For representational purposes. (File photo)
WhatsApp to delete accounts that don’t accept new policy 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
The recent view on discontinuing the use of plasma therapy comes a day after a meeting of ICMR-National Task Force for COVID-19. (File Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
'Irrational and non-scientific': Centre drops plasma therapy as treatment for COVID 19 in IndiaPlas
Fishermen pull their boat ashore to a safe place during the formation of cyclone Tauktae, at Bandra in Mumbai. (Photo | PTI)
Cyclone Tauktae leaves trail of destruction in Gujarat, heavy winds and rainfall continue
Gallery
A barge with 273 personnel onboard has gone adrift off the Mumbai coast in cyclonic storm. (Photo | PTI)
Cyclone Tauktae batters Maharashtra; Navy pressed into action, Mumbai airport closed as nature reveals the ugly face 
HBO Max announced that the long-awaited unscripted special titled 'Friends: The Reunion' is set to air on the streaming service on May 27. Check out the list of guest stars who will be taking part in this epic reunion.
Friends Reunion: David Beckham to Kit Harington, check out the entire list of guest stars
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp