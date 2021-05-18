STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Tamil Nadu

Tamil Nadu govt extends deadline for paying motor vehicle tax to June 30 amid lockdown

In view of the economic slowdown on account of the COVID-19 lockdown, the Tamil Nadu All Omni Bus Owners and Operators Association had requested an extension of the grace period for payment of tax

Published: 18th May 2021 07:19 PM  |   Last Updated: 18th May 2021 07:19 PM   |  A+A-

The move would benefit 15 lakh transport vehicle owners, said a press note (Photo | Martin Louis)

By B Anbuselvan 
Express News Service

CHENNAI: The Tamil Nadu government has extended the deadline for paying quarterly tax for all transport vehicles to June 30 without any penalties.

In view of the economic slowdown on account of the COVID-19 lockdown, the Tamil Nadu All Omni Bus Owners and Operators Association had requested an extension of the grace period for payment of tax for the first quarter between April 1 and June 30.

Considering the representations received from various quarters, the government extended the deadline for paying motor vehicle tax for all transport vehicles to June 30. Earlier, the deadline was May 15.

During a meeting with industries and commercial associations on May 9, Chief Minister M K Stalin assured to look into the demand of extending the grace period for payment of motor vehicle tax for auto rickshaws and taxis for three months.

The move would benefit 15 lakh transport vehicle owners, added a press note.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Tamil Nadu Motor vehicles tax
India Matters
MD Sharvil Patel said the company hopes to supply 5 crore doses by the end of this year.
India could get fourth Covid vaccine as Zydus Cadila set to seek nod for ZyCoV-D
Family members react during the cremation of a COVID-19 victim outside a crematorium. (File Photo | PTI)
Covid deaths decelerating, data shows patients are being diagnosed late
Once the Central government gives its approval, children too will get  the Covid vaccine | Express
Children largely asymptomatic but capable of infecting coronavirus: VK Paul
Image for representational purpose only. (Photo | AP)
Google announces new privacy settings, AI tools and Android 12 Beta

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan and former Health Minister K K Shailaja (File photo | Vincent Pulickal, EPS)
Pinarayi 2.0: KK Shailaja dropped in new cabinet, CM's son-in-law included
The recent view on discontinuing the use of plasma therapy comes a day after a meeting of ICMR-National Task Force for COVID-19. (File Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
'Irrational and non-scientific': Centre drops plasma therapy as treatment for COVID 19 in IndiaPlas
Gallery
A barge with 273 personnel onboard has gone adrift off the Mumbai coast in cyclonic storm. (Photo | PTI)
Cyclone Tauktae batters Maharashtra; Navy pressed into action, Mumbai airport closed as nature reveals the ugly face 
HBO Max announced that the long-awaited unscripted special titled 'Friends: The Reunion' is set to air on the streaming service on May 27. Check out the list of guest stars who will be taking part in this epic reunion.
Friends Reunion: David Beckham to Kit Harington, check out the entire list of guest stars
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp