Tamil Nadu govt extends deadline for paying motor vehicle tax to June 30 amid lockdown

Express News Service

CHENNAI: The Tamil Nadu government has extended the deadline for paying quarterly tax for all transport vehicles to June 30 without any penalties.

In view of the economic slowdown on account of the COVID-19 lockdown, the Tamil Nadu All Omni Bus Owners and Operators Association had requested an extension of the grace period for payment of tax for the first quarter between April 1 and June 30.

Considering the representations received from various quarters, the government extended the deadline for paying motor vehicle tax for all transport vehicles to June 30. Earlier, the deadline was May 15.

During a meeting with industries and commercial associations on May 9, Chief Minister M K Stalin assured to look into the demand of extending the grace period for payment of motor vehicle tax for auto rickshaws and taxis for three months.

The move would benefit 15 lakh transport vehicle owners, added a press note.