Time fleets by for patients in ambulances...

With Covid cases doubling in a fortnight in Erode, the number of ambulances queuing up in front of the hospitals is also increasing.

Published: 18th May 2021 10:15 AM  |   Last Updated: 18th May 2021 10:15 AM   |  A+A-

Ambulance

Representational Image. (File Photo)

By Subashini Vijayakumar
Express News Service

ERODE: With Covid cases doubling in a fortnight in Erode, the number of ambulances queuing up in front of the hospitals is also increasing. While many were sent back, some patients waiting for long hours were shifted from one ambulance to another after the vehicles run out of oxygen.

At the Erode Medical College Hospital (EMCH) in Perundurai on Monday, there were at least eight patients gasping for breath inside ambulances. The plight was no different in Thanthai Periyar Government Hospital (TPGH).

"Our hunt for a bed from Sunday afternoon has been unsuccessful. No recommendation from politicians came handy as every bed is occupied," said a patient's attender at TPGH. They have come to the hospital from Anthiyur when the patient's oxygen saturation was 85.

"The hospital officials clearly told us that there are ten people waiting for beds and that we had no chance to get one. With no option left, we are checking for beds in other districts," said the attendant of one Ayyadurai, whose oxygen saturation was at 82 in EMCH.

According to tncovidbeds.tnega.org at 7.30 pm on Monday showed only 20 vacant beds in the district, which was in the Anthiyur GH, a hilly tribal area 45 km from the city. Sources said that many people come all the way to the city hoping for better treatment and fail to check for the bed availability in their locality. Also, people prefer waiting for long hours at the government hospitals than driving a few hours to a facility in the rural area with vacant beds.

Meanwhile, volunteers at the district war room inaugurated on Monday confirmed that there were no beds vacant in the city and directed all the calls of patients to psychiatrists. They were also informed by doctors at the war room on the ways to manage until they get a bed.

In a week, 300 additional beds shall be readied at the EMCH. Two oxygen buses, which will benefit four people each, will also function from Monday, the health officials said.

Meanwhile, Minister S Muthusamy assured to set up around 800 new beds in GHs across the district in ten days.

