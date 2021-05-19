STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Tamil Nadu

Amid demand for Covid vaccines, hesitancy prevails in TN

While there is a high demand for vaccines on one side, there also seems to be a hesitancy observed across the State.

Published: 19th May 2021 03:50 AM  |   Last Updated: 19th May 2021 10:15 AM   |  A+A-

Covid Vaccine, Vaccination, health workers

A health worker during the COVID-19 vaccination drive. (Photo | Shriram BN, EPS)

By Omjasvin MD
Express News Service

CHENNAI: While there is a high demand for vaccines on one side in Tamil Nadu, there also seems to be a hesitancy observed across the state.

As of May 17, Tamil Nadu had wastage of about 10 percent of the vaccine doses supplied overall to the state. Out of the 77.49 doses, 69.63 were used, which is 90 percent.

While there could be many factors for vaccine waste such as irregularities in data entry and logistical issues, people's hesitancy to take up vaccines is generally considered as the main reason.

A closer look shows that there is a higher vaccine wastage in at least more than 10 rural health districts (which are different from revenue districts) while there is a marginal hesitancy in some. This indicates that there is a hesitancy among people in these areas to take up the vaccine.

There are 45 health unit districts in the State and among them, 23 districts have used 90 percent or more of the total vaccine supply to the districts.

Vaccine usage across TN

Attur health district has used 99 percent of its supply being top-performing health district, while some like Erode, Vellore, and Nilgris have used 97 percent of its supply. In Trichy, it is 95 percent and 93 percent in Madurai.

While districts like Coimbatore and Chengalpet also feature in the above 90 categories, districts like Chennai have only used 87 percent of their supply, showing a margin increase in hesitancy.

Further, some districts like Thoothukudi have just 74 percent of the vaccine supply, while in Ramanathapuram it is 72 percent, in Aranthangi it is 76 percent, and in Perambalur, 78 percent.

However, in this lot, Chennai has received the lion’s share of the total doses, at 17,17,154 as of May 17.

Health department officials do agree that there has always been a hesitancy among people but there are logistical issues too that keep some people in districts away from getting vaccinated compared to cities.

“In districts, unlike cities, vaccine centers may be far away to commute compared to the cities. In times of lockdown, the access too may not be there. We are working to take the vaccines to the doorsteps of people through special camps,” sources in the health department on condition of anonymity said.

Officials said that there needs to be an increase in awareness in cities as well. “In Chennai too, there was a strong hesitancy in the beginning, but now it is becoming better,” the official pointed out.

However, public health experts say that multiple factors come into play when the data shows lesser usage of the vaccine in certain districts.

Former Director of Public Health Dr K Kolandasamy says that in districts which have a sparse population, the vaccine performance may be lower, compared to those with a dense population.

“Apart from this, in some cases, as part of ethical practice, vaccines may have been used for vulnerable and comorbid candidates not falling into the eligible age-bracket but it would not have been registered in CoWin,” adds Dr. Kolandasamy, pointing out that a juvenile diabetic is in more danger to Covid than a healthy 50-year-old.

He adds that the authorities may prioritise densely populated areas and focus only on vulnerable populations in sparsely populated areas.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
COVID vaccine Tamil Nadu COVID 19 second covid wave
India Matters
MD Sharvil Patel said the company hopes to supply 5 crore doses by the end of this year.
India could get fourth Covid vaccine as Zydus Cadila set to seek nod for ZyCoV-D
Family members react during the cremation of a COVID-19 victim outside a crematorium. (File Photo | PTI)
Covid deaths decelerating, data shows patients are being diagnosed late
Once the Central government gives its approval, children too will get  the Covid vaccine | Express
Children largely asymptomatic but capable of infecting coronavirus: VK Paul
Image for representational purpose only. (Photo | AP)
Google announces new privacy settings, AI tools and Android 12 Beta

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan and former Health Minister K K Shailaja (File photo | Vincent Pulickal, EPS)
Pinarayi 2.0: KK Shailaja dropped in new cabinet, CM's son-in-law included
The recent view on discontinuing the use of plasma therapy comes a day after a meeting of ICMR-National Task Force for COVID-19. (File Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
'Irrational and non-scientific': Centre drops plasma therapy as treatment for COVID 19 in IndiaPlas
Gallery
A barge with 273 personnel onboard has gone adrift off the Mumbai coast in cyclonic storm. (Photo | PTI)
Cyclone Tauktae batters Maharashtra; Navy pressed into action, Mumbai airport closed as nature reveals the ugly face 
HBO Max announced that the long-awaited unscripted special titled 'Friends: The Reunion' is set to air on the streaming service on May 27. Check out the list of guest stars who will be taking part in this epic reunion.
Friends Reunion: David Beckham to Kit Harington, check out the entire list of guest stars
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp