Covid vaccination drive for 18+ in TN from Thursday

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The Covid-19 vaccination drive for the 18-44 age group will begin on Thursday, and priority will be given to autorickshaw drivers, industry workers and the disabled, Health Minister Ma Subramanian said on Tuesday. The CM will launch the vaccination drive.

Speaking to reporters at the DMS, the Health Minister said that Tamil Nadu on Tuesday received nine lakh doses of vaccines, from the Rs 46 crore-worth orders placed. The State has so far received 78 lakh doses of vaccines from the Centre, and of them, 69 lakh doses have already been administered.

The CM has ordered for 3.50 crore doses through global tenders, and the supply will be received before the present stock is used up, Subramanian said, explaining that this will be used for the mass vaccination programme. Once nearly five crore people are vaccinated in TN, the spread of infection can be curbed, he added.

The Health Minister further said that through global tenders, all vaccines approved in India, including Sputnik, can be procured. Sputnik will be rolled out in Tamil Nadu if the Centre allocates it to the State. Subramanian also urged people to get vaccinated to control the spread of Covid-19. About 400 people can be infected by one person, so everyone should be careful and adhere to the lockdown norms, he said.