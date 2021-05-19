STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Tamil Nadu

Explainer: As black fungus reaches TN, experts emphasise early diagnosis and share tips

The infection is accompanied by symptoms including sinusitis, headache, swelling of eyes or other visual disturbances, blackening on the facial skin, facial numbness, jaw ache and loosening of teeth

Published: 19th May 2021 08:15 PM  |   Last Updated: 19th May 2021 08:15 PM   |  A+A-

Black fungus

A magnified scan of Black fungus. (Representational Image)

By Sushmitha Ramakrishnan
Express News Service

CHENNAI: Hospitals in Tamil Nadu have started reporting incidents of the rare but serious fungal infection known as mucormycosis and colloquially as 'black fungus'. Developing a standard protocol for steroid use in Covid treatment, management of diabetes during and after treatment and stocking of antifungal drugs may prevent the situation from getting out of control, say experts.

While there are no official figures on the number of cases in the country, some states like Rajasthan have declared black fungus as an epidemic and Puducherry alone has reported at least a dozen cases. The condition is being detected relatively frequently among Covid-19 patients in several states across India.

Dr Vijayalakshmi Balakrishnan, an Infectious Diseases consultant from Kauvery Hospitals, said, "Currently the majority of patients with mucormycosis here are from outside Chennai including from the Andhra border. But we are expecting a spike in cases soon."

The infection is accompanied by symptoms including sinusitis, headache, swelling of eyes or other visual disturbances, blackening on the facial skin, facial numbness, jaw ache and loosening of teeth. Usually people's immune systems are adept in fighting the black fungus. However those who are already ill or have a weakened immune system and high blood sugar levels are at a greater risk of getting infected by it.

"In the initial stages, the disease is painless and silent. So people do not know that something is wrong until it's too late," said Dr Somu Lakshmanan, Professor and HOD, ENT Head and Neck Surgery specialist at Sri Ramachandra Institute of Higher Education and Research.

ALSO READ: Six Tamil Nadu districts recording average of more than 1000 COVID-19 cases daily since May 8

He said that it is crucial that post-Covid, patients, particularly those with diabetes, get screened for mucormycosis. "The fungus thrives on someone with high blood sugar levels. While it is ideal for such persons to get a CT scan of the sinus, they should certainly get screened for mucormycosis if they have persistent headache, blackish or bloody nasal discharge, building in the eye or sudden facial pain," he advised. He added steam inhalation may help alleviate symptoms, but certainly not help preventing the infection.

Unfortunately, a commonly prescribed treatment for Covid is use of steroids to control the inflammation in the body. They work by suppressing the body's immune system from flaring up in order to reduce adverse symptoms. This is why Covid patients on steroids are susceptible to secondary infections like mucormycosis.

"Preventive approach is the most effective," said Dr K Kolandasamy, former Director of Public Health highlighting that inappropriate use of steroids in diabetic Covid patients has been the top reason for onset of mucormycosis. In order to reduce the incidents of mucormycosis, steroid treatment should be started at the right time and only in select cases, he recommended. "Only those with significant lung damage and hypoxia should be considered for steroids. Doctors should not start administering steroids early before needed," he said. He also advised that doctors should prescribe steroids only if blood test results show high levels of inflammation.

Director of Medical Education (DME) Dr. Narayanababu said that the Tamil Nadu government has already formed a committee to manage mucormycosis in the state. There is a three-pronged approach to control the increase in cases, he said. "One, we have advised the deans of all hospitals to do a thorough post-Covid follow-up of patients. Two, we have asked hospitals to use sterile water for humidifiers in oxygen cylinders and concentrators. Finally, a clean and a sanitary environment should be maintained at the hospital and homes after discharge," he said.

Explainer:

What is black fungus?

Mucormycosis or black fungus is caused by a group of fungal molds called mucormycetes. These fungi live throughout the environment, particularly in soil and in decaying organic matter, such as leaves,
compost piles or rotten wood.

Symptoms

- Sinusitis — nasal blockade or congestion, nasal discharge (blackish/bloody);
- Local pain on the cheek bone, one-sided facial pain, numbness or swelling;
- Blackish discoloration over bridge of nose/palate;
- Loosening of teeth, jaw involvement;
- Blurred or double vision with pain;
- Thrombosis, necrosis, skin lesion;
- Chest pain, pleural effusion, worsening of respiratory symptoms.

How to prevent it?

- Judicial use of steroid for Covid treatment
- Management of blood sugar levels during steroid treatment
- Post recovery follow-up and screening of the sinus
- Using sterile water in oxygen humidifiers and regularly cleaning equipment
- Staying in clean environment and entertain less visitors for the two weeks following recovery

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Black fungus Mucormycosis Tamil Nadu
India Matters
For representational purposes
Simple Covid life hacks: How to stop worrying and start living
MD Sharvil Patel said the company hopes to supply 5 crore doses by the end of this year.
India could get fourth Covid vaccine as Zydus Cadila set to seek nod for ZyCoV-D
Family members react during the cremation of a COVID-19 victim outside a crematorium. (File Photo | PTI)
Covid deaths decelerating, data shows patients are being diagnosed late
Once the Central government gives its approval, children too will get  the Covid vaccine | Express
Children largely asymptomatic but capable of infecting coronavirus: VK Paul

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A house that was completely destroyed at Thonikadavu near Anchuthengu in Thiruvananthapuram, due to high tide on Sunday | bP Deepu
Kerala: 8% of those displaced by Cyclone Tauktae rain Covid positive or symptomatic
Cyclone Tauktae affected areas of Gujarat and Diu. (Photo | ANI)
Post Cyclone devastation in Gujarat's Ahmedabad: Hospital boards, hoarding fall due to heavy winds
Gallery
With the oath-taking ceremony of the second Pinarayi Vijayan-led LDF government set to take place on Thursday, here’s a list of his cabinet colleagues and the ministerial responsibilities they will shoulder. (Graphic | Vijesh CK)
New Kerala cabinet: Here are all members of the Pinarayi Vijayan-led government; Veena George replaces KK Shailaja as health minister
Senior CPM leader KK Shailaja, who shot to international fame with her exceptional handling of Kerala's fight against Nipah and COVID-19 was dropped from the second Pinarayi Cabinet. Social media is abuzz with comments, with a number of celebrities joinin
Bring Our Teacher Back: Malayalam film stars question KK Shailaja's exclusion from Kerala Cabinet
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp