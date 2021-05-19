STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Tamil Nadu

Medical oxygen production resumes at Thoothukudi's Sterlite Copper plant 

The oxygen production had to be stopped temporarily following a technical snag in the cold box at the oxygen plant on May 14. 

Published: 19th May 2021 12:12 PM  |   Last Updated: 19th May 2021 12:12 PM   |  A+A-

Workers at the oxygen plant in Thoothukudi's Sterlite Copper unit

Workers at the oxygen plant in Thoothukudi's Sterlite Copper unit. (Photo | Express)

By Express News Service

THOOTHUKUDI: The Sterlite Copper plant in Thoothukudi on Wednesday resumed its operation at the oxygen plant after fixing the technical glitch that occurred on May 14.

The oxygen production had to be stopped temporarily following a technical snag in the cold box at the plant. 

The authorities roped in various experts including those from the Indian Space Research Organisation. 

The plant issued a press statement in which it said that the disruption in the oxygen plant has been rectified and the oxygen production has resumed. "The oxygen generated in being stored at our onsite facilities and will be distributed as per the directions of the state government and concerned nodal officers," the statement added.

Sources said that over 300 workers including Sterlite Copper staff are employed at the oxygen plant which will ramp up its oxygen production to reach 35 tonnes per day.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Sterlite Copper plant medical oxygen production Thoothukudi Tamil Nadu Covid cases Fighting Covid
India Matters
For representational purposes
Simple Covid life hacks: How to stop worrying and start living
MD Sharvil Patel said the company hopes to supply 5 crore doses by the end of this year.
India could get fourth Covid vaccine as Zydus Cadila set to seek nod for ZyCoV-D
Family members react during the cremation of a COVID-19 victim outside a crematorium. (File Photo | PTI)
Covid deaths decelerating, data shows patients are being diagnosed late
Once the Central government gives its approval, children too will get  the Covid vaccine | Express
Children largely asymptomatic but capable of infecting coronavirus: VK Paul

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A house that was completely destroyed at Thonikadavu near Anchuthengu in Thiruvananthapuram, due to high tide on Sunday | bP Deepu
Kerala: 8% of those displaced by Cyclone Tauktae rain Covid positive or symptomatic
Cyclone Tauktae affected areas of Gujarat and Diu. (Photo | ANI)
Post Cyclone devastation in Gujarat's Ahmedabad: Hospital boards, hoarding fall due to heavy winds
Gallery
With the oath-taking ceremony of the second Pinarayi Vijayan-led LDF government set to take place on Thursday, here’s a list of his cabinet colleagues and the ministerial responsibilities they will shoulder. (Graphic | Vijesh CK)
New Kerala cabinet: Here are all members of the Pinarayi Vijayan-led government; Veena George replaces KK Shailaja as health minister
Senior CPM leader KK Shailaja, who shot to international fame with her exceptional handling of Kerala's fight against Nipah and COVID-19 was dropped from the second Pinarayi Cabinet. Social media is abuzz with comments, with a number of celebrities joinin
Bring Our Teacher Back: Malayalam film stars question KK Shailaja's exclusion from Kerala Cabinet
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp