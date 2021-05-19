Medical oxygen production resumes at Thoothukudi's Sterlite Copper plant 

By Express News Service

THOOTHUKUDI: The Sterlite Copper plant in Thoothukudi on Wednesday resumed its operation at the oxygen plant after fixing the technical glitch that occurred on May 14.

The oxygen production had to be stopped temporarily following a technical snag in the cold box at the plant.

The authorities roped in various experts including those from the Indian Space Research Organisation.

The plant issued a press statement in which it said that the disruption in the oxygen plant has been rectified and the oxygen production has resumed. "The oxygen generated in being stored at our onsite facilities and will be distributed as per the directions of the state government and concerned nodal officers," the statement added.

Sources said that over 300 workers including Sterlite Copper staff are employed at the oxygen plant which will ramp up its oxygen production to reach 35 tonnes per day.