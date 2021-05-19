STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Micha Kathaigal in Ki Rajanarayanan's Idaiseval village

A pall of gloom descended over Idaiseval on Tuesday as the news of Ki Rajanarayanan's death spread.

Ki Ra’s school in Idaiseval village | Express

By S Godson Wisely Dass
Express News Service

THOOTHUKUDI: A pall of gloom descended over Idaiseval on Tuesday as the news of Ki Rajanarayanan’s death spread. The villagers, writers and people from all walks of life mourned the death of their beloved writer. Born as Rajanarayanan on September 16, 1923 at Idaiseval village near Kovilpatti in Thoothukudi, Ki Ra was renowned for his Tamil folklore stories and novels.

Ki Ra dropped out of school during class 7 in the village. He began writing at the age of 35 years, and his first short story “Mayaman” was published in 1958. The writer moved to Puducherry in 1987, following an invitation as a visiting professor at Pondicherry University. During the first wave of Covid, Ki Ra wrote “Andaranda Patchi”, a book about women and finally wrote “Micha Kathaigal” (remaining stories). The writer had asked his sons to start “Karisal Trust” to support writers and journalists, said sources.

Tamil Nadu Progressive Writers and Artists Association Deputy General Secretary Udhayshankar told Express that Ki Ra developed “Karisal Vattara Mozhi Ilakiyam”, which emphasises the lifestyles and cultures of semi-arid regions in his books. “He used colloquial language, accent of the people in Karisal region while describing their lives in his books. He developed, nurtured and affirmed to the Karisal folk literature which paved way for the emergence of Nanjil, Kongu, Thanjai and Noyyal literatures,” he said.

“Ki Ra documented hundreds of folk songs of women, children and peasants of Karisal, which actually the government should have done. He encouraged all writers without any bias,” Udhayashankar added. Recalling his days with Ki Ra, writer Cho Dharman told Express, “I still remember the times when I used to cycle to Idaiseval in the 1970s to meet Ayya Ki Ra. He always received every one with love and compassion.

Ki Ra was also an excellent storyteller. I became a writer and achieved all awards only because of Ki Ra and his late wife Ganavathi Ammal as the couple encouraged me to write.” We had actually started preparations for his centenary celebrations at Idaiseval, added Dharman. “He departure is saddening, but he has left behind many scions to carry forward his legacy.”

Amsa, Ki Ra's granddaughter, say that his most repeated advice was to talk less and listen more. "He used to invoke folk tales even to explain our family issues to me," added. The writer's remains reached his Idaiseval after dusk on Tuesday. Thoothukudi MP Kanimozhi paid homage to Ki Ra at the village. Social Welfare Minister NP Geetha Jeevan, MLA GV Markandeyan and renowned writers also reached Idaiseval and paid their respects, The body has been kept for public homage and will be buried in the afternoon on Wednesday. Meanwhile, Kovilpatti legislator and former minister Kadambur C Raju thanked Chief Minister MK Stalin for announcing a statue for Ki Ra at Kovilpatti.

Talk less and listen more
Amsa, Ki Ra’s granddaughter, say that his most repeated advice was to talk less and listen more. “He used to invoke folk tales even to explain our family issues to me,” added.

