Scrapping of School Education Director post draws criticism

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Tamil Nadu government’s decision to scrap the post of Director of School Education and appoint an IAS officer as the head of the department has been met with criticism from teachers. In a major restructuring of the School Education Department a few days ago, K Nanthakumar, who was the Secretary of the Tamil Nadu Public Service Commission (TNPSC), was transferred and posted as the School Education Commissioner, vide S Kannappan, the Director of School Education.

Teachers’ associations said that the post was traditionally held by a non-cadre official who rose through the ranks working at various levels of the department. “It is a bad idea to centralise the power and cancel the post of director, who is instrumental in coordinating with CEOs, DEOs, teachers and parents on a day-to-day basis,” said Patric Raymond, general secretary, TN Graduate Teachers’ Federation.

The Tamil Nadu High and Higher Secondary Graduate Teachers’ Association, Tamil Nadu Asiriyar Munnetra Peravai and All India Federation of Elementary Teachers Association have also asked the Chief Minister to reconsider the decision.