Will consider converting Ki Rajanarayanan's home into library: Governor Tamilisai

By Express News Service

PUDUCHERRY: A request to build a library in honour of Tamil writer and Sahitya Akademi Award winner Ki Rajanarayanan is under consideration, announced Lt Governor Tamilisai Soundarajan on Tuesday. Various Tamil writers had earlier in the day made requests to convert the writer’s home in Puducherry into a memorial library.

Soundarajan also paid homage to the 98-year-old writer at his residence in Lawspet, where he passed away on Monday. “Ki Ra came to Puducherry as a professor and many students and writers have been enlightened by him. It is a great loss to the literary world that cannot be compensated,” she said.

Puducherry Chief Minister N Rangasamy, who is recovering from Covid, also condoled the demise and said, “The loss of “Anna”, who has won various high laurels including the Sahitya Akademi Award, is irreparable not only to the world of Tamil literature but also to the world of Indian literature.” Former Puducherry Chief minister V Narayanasamy, DMK leader R Siva, Congress’ M Vaidyinathan and others also paid homage.