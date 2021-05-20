CM Stalin inaugurates Covid care centre with 500 oxygen beds at Salem Steel Plant

By Express News Service

SALEM: Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin on Thursday inaugurated a special Covid care centre having 500 oxygen beds facility at Salem Steel Plant.

Following rapid spread of Covid-19 in Salem, oxygen beds in Salem Government Mohan Kumaramangalam Medical College Hospital (GMKMCH) and in private hospitals are filled up and people who needed oxygen beds are waiting in queue to get beds in hospitals.

Considering this, the State Government decided to create a facility with 500 Oxygen bed on the premises of Salem Steel Plant and it took 10 days for authorities to install the same.

The officials explained to the chief minister about the facilities available in the centre, following which he interacted with the doctors there.

Later the Chief Minister left for Tiruppur district.

Since the Chief Minister has urged his party cadres not to erupt banners or flags to welcome him, no DMK flags or banners were found at the function venue and also on the way where Stalin traveled.

The Covid-19 patients are expected to get admission in this centre in the next few days.