STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Tamil Nadu

CM Stalin inaugurates Covid care centre with 500 oxygen beds at Salem Steel Plant

The officials explained to the chief minister about the facilities available in the centre, following which he interacted with the doctors there.

Published: 20th May 2021 11:29 AM  |   Last Updated: 20th May 2021 11:29 AM   |  A+A-

MK Stalin, Salem Steel Plant

Authorities at Salem Steel Plant show around the newly inaugurated Covid care centre to TN chief minister MK Stalin on Thursday. (Photo | Express)

By Express News Service

SALEM: Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin on Thursday inaugurated a special Covid care centre having 500 oxygen beds facility at Salem Steel Plant. 

Following rapid spread of Covid-19 in Salem, oxygen beds in Salem Government Mohan Kumaramangalam Medical College Hospital (GMKMCH) and in private hospitals are filled up and people who needed oxygen beds are waiting in queue to get beds in hospitals.

Considering this, the State Government decided to create a facility with 500 Oxygen bed on the premises of Salem Steel Plant and it took 10 days for authorities to install the same.

The officials explained to the chief minister about the facilities available in the centre, following which he interacted with the doctors there.

Later the Chief Minister left for Tiruppur district.

Since the Chief Minister has urged his party cadres not to erupt banners or flags to welcome him, no DMK flags or banners were found at the function venue and also on the way where Stalin traveled.

The Covid-19 patients are expected to get admission in this centre in the next few days.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Salem Steel Plant Covid care centre Oxygen beds TN CM MK Stalin
India Matters
For representational purposes
Simple Covid life hacks: How to stop worrying and start living
MD Sharvil Patel said the company hopes to supply 5 crore doses by the end of this year.
India could get fourth Covid vaccine as Zydus Cadila set to seek nod for ZyCoV-D
Family members react during the cremation of a COVID-19 victim outside a crematorium. (File Photo | PTI)
Covid deaths decelerating, data shows patients are being diagnosed late
Once the Central government gives its approval, children too will get  the Covid vaccine | Express
Children largely asymptomatic but capable of infecting coronavirus: VK Paul

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A house that was completely destroyed at Thonikadavu near Anchuthengu in Thiruvananthapuram, due to high tide on Sunday | bP Deepu
Kerala: 8% of those displaced by Cyclone Tauktae rain Covid positive or symptomatic
Cyclone Tauktae affected areas of Gujarat and Diu. (Photo | ANI)
Post Cyclone devastation in Gujarat's Ahmedabad: Hospital boards, hoarding fall due to heavy winds
Gallery
With the oath-taking ceremony of the second Pinarayi Vijayan-led LDF government set to take place on Thursday, here’s a list of his cabinet colleagues and the ministerial responsibilities they will shoulder. (Graphic | Vijesh CK)
New Kerala cabinet: Here are all members of the Pinarayi Vijayan-led government; Veena George replaces KK Shailaja as health minister
Senior CPM leader KK Shailaja, who shot to international fame with her exceptional handling of Kerala's fight against Nipah and COVID-19 was dropped from the second Pinarayi Cabinet. Social media is abuzz with comments, with a number of celebrities joinin
Bring Our Teacher Back: Malayalam film stars question KK Shailaja's exclusion from Kerala Cabinet
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp