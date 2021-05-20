Form panel to help stray animals during lockdown: Madras High Court to TN govt

Harish Murali By

CHENNAI: The Madras High Court on Thursday ordered for the constitution of a committee that will include the Blue Cross, Department of Animal Husbandry Officials and other stakeholders in initiating a plan to provide food to the stray animals that are facing difficulty due to the Covid-19 lockdown.

The bench comprising Justices Anita Sumanth and Senthilkumar Ramamoorthy made the direction on a plea moved by V E Shiva, the founder of Mothers of Animals Welfare Trust stating that stray animals are among the worst affected due to the pandemic without food and water.

During the hearing on Thursday, R Neelakandan, the government counsel, informed that necessary steps have been initiated with the animal welfare department to provide food to the strays.

The bench also heard the submissions moved by Shravan Krishnan, an animal activist who sought all strays that require protection including the horses that are left with no food due to the closure of beaches.

According to the petitioner, “Stray dogs and other animals are largely dependent on garbage, leftover foods from restaurants, canteens, market places, and other eateries all of which have been shut down in the wake of complete lockdown since May 10."

The court hearing the submissions moved by the stakeholders ordered that a separate exclusive bank account has to be opened, which will be used for maintaining the strays in the city.

The court also said that the committee will be holding a meeting on Friday and will inform the court of the entire works initiated periodically. The court adjourned the plea to next week for further submissions.

