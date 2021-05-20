STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Ki Ra’s mortal remains cremated at native village Idaiseval

The mortal remains of the legendary writer K Rajanarayanan alias Ki Ra were cremated at his native, Idaiseval village near Kovilpatti, with full state honours.

Ki Rajanarayanan

By Express News Service

THOOTHUKUDI: The mortal remains of the legendary writer K Rajanarayanan alias Ki Ra were cremated at his native, Idaiseval village near Kovilpatti, with full state honours. The Karisal folk literature writer Ki Ra died at his house in Puducherry on Monday and the body was taken to Idaiseval, where the general public, relatives, Tamil writers and other functionaries paid homage.

Speaker Appavu, Social Welfare and Women Empowerment Minister NP Geetha Jeevan, Industries Minister Thangam Thennarasu, Fisheries Minister Anitha R Radhakrishnan, Thoothukudi MP Kanimozhi Karunanidhi, Madurai MP Su Venkatesan, legislators GV Markandeyan, Sathanthirumalaikumar, Raguram, collector Dr K Senthil Raj and Superintendent of Police Jeyakumar paid homage.

Later, the body was taken for a procession to a garden where Ki Ra’s family members performed final rites. Policemen fired 21 shots in the air to mark the full state honour for the writer. Kanimozhi said his works and contributions to Tamil literature would be perpetuated. She also thanked Chief Minister MK Stalin for honouring Ki Ra with full state honours and for announcing to erect a statue for him in Kovilpatti.

