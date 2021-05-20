STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Tamil Nadu

Oxygen beds and ventilators dries up as Puducherry battles COVID crisis

The number of new cases is far more than the patients being discharged after cure, resulting in shrinking of vacant beds, particularly the oxygen beds. 

Published: 20th May 2021 09:51 PM  |   Last Updated: 20th May 2021 09:51 PM   |  A+A-

Hospital beds

For representational purposes

By Express News Service

PUDUCHERRY: All the oxygen and ventilators beds are full in Puducherry region as the union territory battles large number of new COVID-19 cases each day.

For the first time on Thursday, the Covid dash board is showing nil oxygen beds and ventilators available in all government and private institutions in Puducherry region .

On Thursday evening, 1,525 patients are in oxygen beds and 205 patients on ventilators. The situation is precarious as Puducherry UT is registering around 2000 cases and 30 to 33 deaths of which Puducherry region alone is registering an average of 1,500 cases and 25 to 30 deaths. The active cases have climbed to 18,277, of which 2,107 are in hospitals and 16,170 are in home isolation.

The government has initiated steps to enhance the oxygen beds and ventilators which will be available in the next few days. Besides, the government has taken 100 per cent beds in five private medical colleges for Covid patients and have asked the medical colleges to enhance the oxygen beds and ventilator facilities.

Meanwhile, Puducherry has got 90 D type oxygen cylinders, which will help in enhancing oxygen beds.

However. the concern expressed  is that the Health infrastructure has been stretched to limits. The number of new cases is far more than the patients being discharged after cure, resulting in shrinking of vacant beds, particularly the oxygen beds. 

In Indira Gandhi Medical College and Research Institute, the government COVID hospital, patients requiring oxygen are immediately admitted and given oxygen on chairs and floors, till beds become vacant for them.

It has been felt that the large number of infected persons on Home quarantine is causing further infections in the family as well as outside. Expressing this concern, former Chief Minister V Narayanasamy, AIADMK East Secretary and former MLA A Anbazhagan suggested that the government should create more facilities for quarantine in hostels and other suitable places, so as to bring down the number.

The lockdown imposed by the government to control the spread of Covid is neither being fully adhered to by the people nor enforced strictly by the enforcement agencies. While several young people are taking the lock down easy and can be seen loitering and crowding several places like MG road, several non-permitted shops are doing business.

 Stating that present situation was due to known negligence in adopting preventive Covid protocols, the Senior Superintendent of Police (Traffic) Rahul Alwal sought the assistance of people to prevent lockdown violations. 

All citizens by way of WhatsApp message (9489205039) reach Police Central Control Room with information, he said. The information should be supported by photos/small video clippings on 'lockdown violations' if any directly witnessed in addition to calling on the toll free 112 and 1031. 

The Health department has also commenced vaccination for 18 to 44 age group people from today and speeded up vaccination of 45 plus people through special camps in schools in all areas.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
oxygen beds ventilators coronavirus COVID cases Puducherry
India Matters
Nurses at the newly set up Corona Specialized Treatment Centre with 500 oxygen equipped beds, at Iron Ore Complex, in Salem. (Photo | PTI)
TN's taxi ambulance, Kerala's oxygen nurses among India's best Covid practices
T D Nandagopal
83-year-old Chennai man with comorbidities beats Covid
For representational purposes
Positivity: Not mind but heart should be at work
For representative purposes only (File photo| PTI)
Tourist hub Goa reports high positivity, mortality

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Several parts of the city received moderate to heavy rainfall on account of Cyclone Tauktae on Wednesday. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
WATCH | Delhi receives highest rainfall since 1951 for the month of May
Governor Arif Mohammad Khan greets Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan after the latter was sworn in at Central Stadium in Thiruvananthapuram on Thursday (Photo | PRD)
Pinarayi sworn in as Kerala CM second time: Learn about his new cabinet ministers
Gallery
WHAT IS BLACK FUNGUS? Mucormycosis or black fungus is caused by a group of fungal moulds called mucormycetes. These fungi live throughout the environment, particularly in soil and in decaying organic matter, such as leaves, compost piles or rotten wood.
What is 'deadly' Black Fungus disease and why COVID-19 patients should take extra care against it?
On May 17, Barge P305 went adrift in the Arabian Sea and sunk on May 19 about 35 nautical miles from Mumbai. It was reported that 38 people on board are still missing. (Photo | PTI)
Cyclone Tauktae: How barge P305 sunk in the Arabian Sea and how rescue missions are progressing for missing crew
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp