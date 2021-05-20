STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Tamil Nadu

Tamil Nadu to receive moderate to heavy rainfall till May 24, says Met office

As far as Chennai is concerned, the Met office said the sky could be cloudy with possibility of light rains for the next two days

Published: 20th May 2021 07:32 PM  |   Last Updated: 20th May 2021 07:32 PM   |  A+A-

On Thursday, several parts of Chennai experienced light to moderate rainfall (File photo | D SAMPATHKUMAR)

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: With conditions becoming favourable for the onset of the south west monsoon over the Bay of Bengal and a weather system brewing, parts of Tamil Nadu are likely to receive moderate to heavy rainfall till May 24.

The regional meteorological centre here has issued heavy rainfall warning for Nilgiris district, while moderate rain is likely to occur at isolated places over Western Ghats districts, light to moderate rain is forecast over interior Tamil Nadu and dry weather is likely to prevail over the rest of the state.

As far as Chennai is concerned, the Met office said the sky could be cloudy with possibility of light rains for the next two days. On Thursday, several parts of the city experienced light to moderate rainfall. The Nungambakkam weather station has recorded 3 mm of rainfall, Meenambakkam 23.6 mm, Tambaram 28 mm, Nadanam 12.5 mm, Chembarambakkam 16 mm and Sathyabama University 34 mm.

In the last 24 hours ending 8.30 am, Kachirayapalyam in Kallakurichi received the highest rainfall of 10 cm followed by Trichy with 7 cm and Veeraganoor in Salem with 5 cm.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
TN rains Tamil Nadu rains
India Matters
Nurses at the newly set up Corona Specialized Treatment Centre with 500 oxygen equipped beds, at Iron Ore Complex, in Salem. (Photo | PTI)
TN's taxi ambulance, Kerala's oxygen nurses among India's best Covid practices
T D Nandagopal
83-year-old Chennai man with comorbidities beats Covid
For representational purposes
Positivity: Not mind but heart should be at work
For representative purposes only (File photo| PTI)
Tourist hub Goa reports high positivity, mortality

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Several parts of the city received moderate to heavy rainfall on account of Cyclone Tauktae on Wednesday. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
WATCH | Delhi receives highest rainfall since 1951 for the month of May
Governor Arif Mohammad Khan greets Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan after the latter was sworn in at Central Stadium in Thiruvananthapuram on Thursday (Photo | PRD)
Pinarayi sworn in as Kerala CM second time: Learn about his new cabinet ministers
Gallery
WHAT IS BLACK FUNGUS? Mucormycosis or black fungus is caused by a group of fungal moulds called mucormycetes. These fungi live throughout the environment, particularly in soil and in decaying organic matter, such as leaves, compost piles or rotten wood.
What is 'deadly' Black Fungus disease and why COVID-19 patients should take extra care against it?
On May 17, Barge P305 went adrift in the Arabian Sea and sunk on May 19 about 35 nautical miles from Mumbai. It was reported that 38 people on board are still missing. (Photo | PTI)
Cyclone Tauktae: How barge P305 sunk in the Arabian Sea and how rescue missions are progressing for missing crew
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp