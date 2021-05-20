Tamil Nadu to receive moderate to heavy rainfall till May 24, says Met office

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: With conditions becoming favourable for the onset of the south west monsoon over the Bay of Bengal and a weather system brewing, parts of Tamil Nadu are likely to receive moderate to heavy rainfall till May 24.

The regional meteorological centre here has issued heavy rainfall warning for Nilgiris district, while moderate rain is likely to occur at isolated places over Western Ghats districts, light to moderate rain is forecast over interior Tamil Nadu and dry weather is likely to prevail over the rest of the state.

As far as Chennai is concerned, the Met office said the sky could be cloudy with possibility of light rains for the next two days. On Thursday, several parts of the city experienced light to moderate rainfall. The Nungambakkam weather station has recorded 3 mm of rainfall, Meenambakkam 23.6 mm, Tambaram 28 mm, Nadanam 12.5 mm, Chembarambakkam 16 mm and Sathyabama University 34 mm.

In the last 24 hours ending 8.30 am, Kachirayapalyam in Kallakurichi received the highest rainfall of 10 cm followed by Trichy with 7 cm and Veeraganoor in Salem with 5 cm.