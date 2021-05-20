STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Technical glitch at Sterlite’s oxygen plant fixed

Sterlite Copper’s Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Pankaj Kumar flagged off the consignment to TKMCH in the presence of the expert members.

Published: 20th May 2021 03:59 AM  |   Last Updated: 20th May 2021 03:59 AM   |  A+A-

Workers at the oxygen plant in Thoothukudi's Sterlite Copper unit

Workers at the oxygen plant in Thoothukudi's Sterlite Copper unit. (Photo | Express)

By Express News Service

THOOTHUKUDI: The Sterlite Copper, which resumed its oxygen plant after fixing the technical glitch, had dispatched 6.34 Metric Tonnes of 96.3 per cent pure medical oxygen to Thoothukudi medical college hospital (TKMCH) on Wednesday.  

Sterlite Copper’s Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Pankaj Kumar flagged off the consignment to TKMCH in the presence of the expert members. The oxygen production was temporarily paused following a technical snag reported in the cold box of the oxygen plant on May 14.

The Sterlite authorities roped in various experts, including officials from the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) to fix the issue on Wednesday. 

