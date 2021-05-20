TN slashes cost for RT-PCR tests by Rs 300

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The Tami Nadu Health Department revised the cost for RT-PCR tests for Covid-19 in private laboratories.

According to the Government Order dated May 19, 2021, the price is fixed at Rs 900 for RT-PCR testing in private labs and Rs 300 as additional charge for home collection of samples. This is Rs 300 lesser than the earlier fixed price of Rs 1,200.

Also, under the Chief Minister's Comprehensive Health Insurance Scheme, Rs 550 is fixed for the testing and a base rate Rs 400 is fixed for pooled samples. Under this insurance scheme, Rs 80 was charged and for pooled samples Rs 600 was collected.