Report on Covid drug, vaccine allocation: Madras HC

During the hearing on Thursday, one of the advocates alleged that the State was delaying test results. 

COVID Vaccine

For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)

CHENNAI: “The State has commenced vaccination drive for the 18 plus age group. However, it appears that there may not be sufficient doses of vaccine available,” the Madras High Court on Thursday observed and directed the Central government to file a detailed report on the allocation of drugs and vaccines.

The first bench of Chief Justice Sanjib Banerjee and Justice Senthilkumar Ramamoorthy was informed by the State that the vaccination programme for the age group of 18-45 commenced on May 20. The State Health Secretary J Radhakrishnan submitted that Tamil Nadu has procured 500 oxygen cylinders from Singapore by air, and another 1,650 cylinders by sea.

“The NHAI along with the DRDO, is setting up 142 mini oxygen plants in the State,” he added. The bench said the Centre had filed a report previously, but there is no indication of the allocation of any drugs or vaccine or of any plan which is in place. During the hearing on Thursday, one of the advocates alleged that the State was delaying test results. 

In response, the bench said, “Every endeavour should be made by the testing centres in the State to declare results as expeditiously as possible so that a patient can immediately quarantine self and prevent further spread.” The court adjourned the plea to Monday.

