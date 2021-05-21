Stalin tells officials to raise awareness, expedite Covid vaccine drive

By Express News Service

COIMBATORE: Chief Minister MK Stalin on Thursday inaugurated two additional treatment centres at Codissia Trade Fair complex and Kumaraguru Institution at Saravanampatti in Coimbatore. A total of 1,180 beds will now be available in these centres.

Stalin held a discussion with Collector S Nagarajan, and other officials. Sources said he sought from them the exact status of the situation, including the number of cases and deaths. He also directed them to raise awareness on vaccination and expedite the drive.

A delegation of members from industry, private education institutions and trade associations handed over donations to the tune of `32 crore towards the Relief Fund. Industrialists reportedly appealed him to enforce a stringent lockdown.