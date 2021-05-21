STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
These were major contributions to CM’s public relief fund on Thursday

Major contributions to CM’s public relief fund on Thursday

Published: 21st May 2021 04:53 AM  |   Last Updated: 21st May 2021 04:53 AM   |  A+A-

Rela Hospital Chairman & Managing Director Prof. Mohamed Rela, CEO Dr. Ilankumaran Kaliamoorthy, Medical Director Dr. DC Gauthaman and Member of the Board- Rela Hospital Dr J Srinisha, donating `1 cro

By Express News Service

SIMA Rajkumar: Rs 2.25 crore
Sakthi Groups Manickam: Rs 1 cr
Pricol Groups Vanitha Mohan:  Rs 1 crore
G.Kuppuswamy Naidu Memorial (GKNM) Hospital  Dr. Ragupathy Velusamy: Rs 1 crore
PSG groups Rangasamy: Rs 1 cr
Roots groups Ramasamy: Rs 1 cr
CRI pumps: Rs 3 crores 
Sri Ramakrishna hospital and educational institutions and SNR sons trust: Rs 1 cr
KNR Constructions: Rs 2 cr 
Shanthi Feeds: Rs 1 cr 
GVG papers: Rs 1 cr
Coimbatore city municipal corporation contractors Association: Rs 1 cr
Highways contractors Association: Rs 1 cr
Smart city contractors Association: Rs 1 cr
Tamil Nadu Rice mill owners association: Rs 1 cr
GEM hospitals: Rs 25 lakh
Royalcare Hospitals: Rs 50 lakh
Ganga Hospitals: Rs 50 lakh
Karpagam Medical College: Rs 50 lakh
Coonoor Tea Estate: Rs 50 lakh
Marudhamalai Senathipathy (DMK): Rs 50 lakh
Rural Development Department Contractors Association: Rs 50 lakh
Hindustan College: Rs 50 lakh
Confederation of Indian Textile Industry: Rs 25 lakh
Coimbatore corporation (west) Dhanapal: Rs 50 lakh
Suguna industries Aneesh kumar: Rs 25 lakh
Craftsman: Rs 25 lakh
CREDAI Aravindh: Rs 25 lakh
Deccon Karvel pumps KV Karthik: Rs 25 lakh
LGB groups: Rs 25 lakh
Sumangali Jewellers: Rs 25 lakh
Anitha Texcot Rajasekar:Rs 50 lakh
Minerals and Mining Owers Association: Rs 25 lakh
Kiscol Kannappan: Rs 25 lakh
TWAD contractors Association: Rs 25 lakh
Ambika Cotton Mills: Rs 50 lakh
Paiya alias Krishnan (DMK): Rs 75.25 lakh
KG Denim: Rs 50 lakh 
Aquasub engineering Narendran: Rs 1 cr
Minister K Ramachandran on behalf of Nilgiris district: Rs 29L
Ramraj Cotton Founder K R Nagaraj: Rs 1 cr
Tiruppur Exporters Association president Raja M Shanmugam: Rs 50 lakh

