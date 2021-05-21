These were major contributions to CM’s public relief fund on Thursday

By Express News Service

SIMA Rajkumar: Rs 2.25 crore

Sakthi Groups Manickam: Rs 1 cr

Pricol Groups Vanitha Mohan: Rs 1 crore

G.Kuppuswamy Naidu Memorial (GKNM) Hospital Dr. Ragupathy Velusamy: Rs 1 crore

PSG groups Rangasamy: Rs 1 cr

Roots groups Ramasamy: Rs 1 cr

CRI pumps: Rs 3 crores

Sri Ramakrishna hospital and educational institutions and SNR sons trust: Rs 1 cr

KNR Constructions: Rs 2 cr

Shanthi Feeds: Rs 1 cr

GVG papers: Rs 1 cr

Coimbatore city municipal corporation contractors Association: Rs 1 cr

Highways contractors Association: Rs 1 cr

Smart city contractors Association: Rs 1 cr

Tamil Nadu Rice mill owners association: Rs 1 cr

GEM hospitals: Rs 25 lakh

Royalcare Hospitals: Rs 50 lakh

Ganga Hospitals: Rs 50 lakh

Karpagam Medical College: Rs 50 lakh

Coonoor Tea Estate: Rs 50 lakh

Marudhamalai Senathipathy (DMK): Rs 50 lakh

Rural Development Department Contractors Association: Rs 50 lakh

Hindustan College: Rs 50 lakh

Confederation of Indian Textile Industry: Rs 25 lakh

Coimbatore corporation (west) Dhanapal: Rs 50 lakh

Suguna industries Aneesh kumar: Rs 25 lakh

Craftsman: Rs 25 lakh

CREDAI Aravindh: Rs 25 lakh

Deccon Karvel pumps KV Karthik: Rs 25 lakh

LGB groups: Rs 25 lakh

Sumangali Jewellers: Rs 25 lakh

Anitha Texcot Rajasekar:Rs 50 lakh

Minerals and Mining Owers Association: Rs 25 lakh

Kiscol Kannappan: Rs 25 lakh

TWAD contractors Association: Rs 25 lakh

Ambika Cotton Mills: Rs 50 lakh

Paiya alias Krishnan (DMK): Rs 75.25 lakh

KG Denim: Rs 50 lakh

Aquasub engineering Narendran: Rs 1 cr

Minister K Ramachandran on behalf of Nilgiris district: Rs 29L

Ramraj Cotton Founder K R Nagaraj: Rs 1 cr

Tiruppur Exporters Association president Raja M Shanmugam: Rs 50 lakh