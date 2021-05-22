Application process: Covid patient travels 50km to be ‘physically present’

Vignesh V By

Express News Service

SIVAGANGA: Tension prevailed at the Sivaganga Collectorate on Friday after a Covid-19 patient reached in an ambulance to register for CM’s Health Insurance scheme.

The ambulance arrived at around 11.30 am. Soon after, the driver told the staff present there that the patient, Rajaprabhu of Ladanendhal, was undergoing treatment at a private hospital in Madurai and he came as the authorities demanded his physical presence to process application.

Sources said though Rajaprabu has a valid card, he had not registered for the insurance scheme. “Though he asked his friend to register, authorities demanded his physical presence,” they added. Collector Madhusudhan Reddy rushed to the spot and sent him back after assuring that his claim would be approved on an emergency basis. An official denied that they demanded physical presence.