STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Tamil Nadu

CM MK Stalin announces extension of full lockdown for another week in TN from May 24

The key aspect of this lockdown is that grocery and vegetable shops and banks will be closed while the state horticulture department will supply vegetables to people across the state

Published: 22nd May 2021 03:16 PM  |   Last Updated: 22nd May 2021 07:02 PM   |  A+A-

MK Stalin

TN CM MK Stalin. (File Photo | A Raja Chidambaram, EPS)

By T Muruganandham
Express News Service

CHENNAI: Chief Minister MK Stalin on Saturday announced that an intensified lockdown without any concessions will be in force in the state for one week from May 24. The key aspect of this lockdown is that grocery and vegetable shops and banks will be closed while the state horticulture department will supply vegetables to people across the state.

The decision of the government to supply vegetables through the horticulture department has raised apprehensions among the public on whether the department has the infrastructure to despatch it to every nook and corner of the state. This issue is likely to figure in the Chief Minister’s meeting with District Collectors on Sunday.

Banks will remain closed since the Chief Minister has said that employees of private enterprises, banks, insurance companies and information technology firms have been requested to work from home. However, ATM and related services will be available.

To enable the public to prepare themselves for this intensified lockdown, all shops were allowed to function till 9 pm on Saturday and on Sunday (May 23) between 6 am and 9 pm. In the interest of those who are moving to their home towns, private and government buses will be allowed to operate on Saturday and Sunday. From Chennai and other key towns, 4,500 buses of state-owned transport corporations will be operated during these two days. 

WATCH:

The decisions have been taken based on the suggestions made by the health experts committee as well as the representatives of the legislature parties, the Chief Minister said in a statement here.

What is available during intensified lockdown?

Pharmacies, country drug stores, veterinary pharmacies, milk supply, drinking water supply and supply of newspapers.

At the secretariat and in districts, only departments of essential services will be functioning.  

E-commerce entities can function from 8 am to 6 pm.

Takeaway services alone will be allowed in hotels between 6 am and 10 am; 12 noon and 3 pm; 6 pm and 9 pm. Entities like Swiggy and Zomato can deliver food during these hours.  

Petrol, diesel bunks will function as usual.

ATM and related services will be available.

Transport of agricultural products and input materials will be allowed.

Freight vehicles carrying essential commodities will be allowed.

Inter-district travel will be allowed only for attending last rites with e-registration.

No need for e-registration for travelling within the district for medical reasons.

Press and media can function.

Continuous process industries, industries manufacturing essential commodities and medical equipment can function.

ALSO WATCH:

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
MK Stalin Tamil Nadu lockdown Pandemic COVID 19 Coronavirus TN Covid lockdown
India Matters
A health worker shows a vial of Sputnik V COVID-19 vaccine during its administration to the employees of Dr. Reddys Laboratories as a pilot drive, in Hyderabad. (Photo | Special Arrangement)
August date for Made in India Sputnik V vaccine
(Representational Photo | PTI)
Second Covid wave is affecting younger people more than older ones
Yoga Guru Baba Ramdev (File | EPS)
'Enough is enough': IMA seeks action against yoga guru Ramdev
Representational Image. (File Photo)
An over-heated earth is churning up monster cyclones

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Chief Minister MK Stalin seen arriving at the Secretariat for Cabinet meeting in this file photo. (EPS | Ashwin Prasath, EPS)
CM MK Stalin announces extension of full lockdown for another week in TN from May 24
Palestinian municipal workers clean the streets following a cease-fire reached after an 11-day war between Gaza's Hamas rulers and Israel. (Photo | AP)
Explained: How Israel and Hamas finally agreed to cease fire to end bloody 11-day war
Gallery
Cristiano Ronaldo wins this round. Lionel Messi took 188 games to reach 100 goals for Barcelona since he debuted at a very young age among many stalwarts at the Catalan club and never left. Cristiano Ronaldo's tally of reaching the 100-goal milestone from just 105 games for the Los Blancos tops the chart to date and the Portugal great once again broke into the top-10 by taking just 131 games to reach the three-figure mark for Juventus. Here are the 10 players who currently holds the record of scoring 100 goals for a club. (Photos | AP)
Top 10 fastest players to reach 100 goals at a club: Leo Messi misses out as Cristiano Ronaldo makes it twice | Cavani, Lewandowski, Mbappe among others
HOW IS WHITE FUNGUS DIFFERENT FROM BLACK FUNGUS? While the Black fungus is called the Mucormycosis, White fungus is also known as candidiasis. Steroid treatment can cause white fungal infection in Covid patients while unsterile use of oxygen cylinders can
White Fungus outbreak updates: What we know so far about the infection 'deadlier' than Black Fungus
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp