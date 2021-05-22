CM MK Stalin announces extension of full lockdown for another week in TN from May 24

T Muruganandham By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: Chief Minister MK Stalin on Saturday announced that an intensified lockdown without any concessions will be in force in the state for one week from May 24. The key aspect of this lockdown is that grocery and vegetable shops and banks will be closed while the state horticulture department will supply vegetables to people across the state.

The decision of the government to supply vegetables through the horticulture department has raised apprehensions among the public on whether the department has the infrastructure to despatch it to every nook and corner of the state. This issue is likely to figure in the Chief Minister’s meeting with District Collectors on Sunday.

Banks will remain closed since the Chief Minister has said that employees of private enterprises, banks, insurance companies and information technology firms have been requested to work from home. However, ATM and related services will be available.

To enable the public to prepare themselves for this intensified lockdown, all shops were allowed to function till 9 pm on Saturday and on Sunday (May 23) between 6 am and 9 pm. In the interest of those who are moving to their home towns, private and government buses will be allowed to operate on Saturday and Sunday. From Chennai and other key towns, 4,500 buses of state-owned transport corporations will be operated during these two days.

The decisions have been taken based on the suggestions made by the health experts committee as well as the representatives of the legislature parties, the Chief Minister said in a statement here.

What is available during intensified lockdown?

Pharmacies, country drug stores, veterinary pharmacies, milk supply, drinking water supply and supply of newspapers.

At the secretariat and in districts, only departments of essential services will be functioning.

E-commerce entities can function from 8 am to 6 pm.

Takeaway services alone will be allowed in hotels between 6 am and 10 am; 12 noon and 3 pm; 6 pm and 9 pm. Entities like Swiggy and Zomato can deliver food during these hours.

Petrol, diesel bunks will function as usual.

ATM and related services will be available.

Transport of agricultural products and input materials will be allowed.

Freight vehicles carrying essential commodities will be allowed.

Inter-district travel will be allowed only for attending last rites with e-registration.

No need for e-registration for travelling within the district for medical reasons.

Press and media can function.

Continuous process industries, industries manufacturing essential commodities and medical equipment can function.

