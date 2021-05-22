STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Tamil Nadu

Lockdown ushers in brisk business for online meat sellers

The Covid-induced lockdown has adversely affected many, but it has facilitated brisk business for online meat-selling startups.

Published: 22nd May 2021 04:37 AM  |   Last Updated: 22nd May 2021 04:37 AM   |  A+A-

A butcher arranges pieces of meat at his shop in Marseille

Representational photo (File photo| AFP)

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The Covid-induced lockdown has adversely affected many, but it has facilitated brisk business for online meat-selling startups. Before the Covid outbreak, people loved to visit roadside meat and seafood shops to buy fresh products, but thanks to the lockdown and the risk of contracting the disease, the demand reduced, and many vendors even left the business as unsold meat added to their losses. However, the story has been different for online sellers.

Fipola, a Chennai-based online meat and seafood retail service, has witnessed a boom in its sales during the lockdown. The company had reported significant growth during last year’s lockdown, but this year’s sales, during the current lockdown, have surpassed all previous figures.

“In pre-Covid times, we generated a revenue of Rs 1.5 crore per month, and the figure rose to `4.5 crore per month during last year’s lockdown. Interestingly, after the implementation of the lockdown this year, our revenue soared to Rs 7 crore per month,” said Sushil Kanugolu, Fipola’s managing director.

To cater to the rising demand, the company has chalked up massive expansion plans. Last year, Fipola had 12 stores in Chennai. The number has now increased to 18, and by the end of this month, six more stores are set to come up in the city. The company also plans to venture into tier II cities, such as Coimbatore and Vellore, soon. Tendercuts, another player in the market, has a similar tale. It witnessed a 500 per cent increase in business during the current lockdown, and expects further growth.

“Chennai consumes meat worth `250-300 crore every month and the unorganised sector used to cater to 95 per cent of this demand. There is a huge potential for us to grow and cater to the needs of customers,” said Nishanth Chandran, founder and CEO of Tendercuts. On peak business days, Tendercuts receives over 15,000 orders a day. To meet the rising demand, Tendercuts recently opened four new stores in Chennai.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
online Lockdown meat business
India Matters
Dr AK Banerji who served at AIIMS' neurosurgery department for 30 years, said that the drug was reasonably effective on cancer.
'DRDO's drug was effective on brain cancer patients, can't say about Covid-19'
For representational purposes (Express Illustrations/Soumya Sinha)
Covid culpability: A conspiracy of silence
For representational purposes. (File Photo)
Credit card, passport details of 45 lakh flyers leaked in massive Air India data breach
(Representational Image)
Funds for start-ups offering indigenous solutions to Covid crisis 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Chief Minister MK Stalin seen arriving at the Secretariat for Cabinet meeting in this file photo. (EPS | Ashwin Prasath, EPS)
CM MK Stalin announces extension of full lockdown for another week in TN from May 24
Palestinian municipal workers clean the streets following a cease-fire reached after an 11-day war between Gaza's Hamas rulers and Israel. (Photo | AP)
Explained: How Israel and Hamas finally agreed to cease fire to end bloody 11-day war
Gallery
Cristiano Ronaldo wins this round. Lionel Messi took 188 games to reach 100 goals for Barcelona since he debuted at a very young age among many stalwarts at the Catalan club and never left. Cristiano Ronaldo's tally of reaching the 100-goal milestone from just 105 games for the Los Blancos tops the chart to date and the Portugal great once again broke into the top-10 by taking just 131 games to reach the three-figure mark for Juventus. Here are the 10 players who currently holds the record of scoring 100 goals for a club. (Photos | AP)
Top 10 fastest players to reach 100 goals at a club: Leo Messi misses out as Cristiano Ronaldo makes it twice | Cavani, Lewandowski, Mbappe among others
HOW IS WHITE FUNGUS DIFFERENT FROM BLACK FUNGUS? While the Black fungus is called the Mucormycosis, White fungus is also known as candidiasis. Steroid treatment can cause white fungal infection in Covid patients while unsterile use of oxygen cylinders can
White Fungus outbreak updates: What we know so far about the infection 'deadlier' than Black Fungus
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp