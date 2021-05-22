Tamil Nadu lockdown: Vegetables to be delivered in tri-cycles, Tata Ace; Non-vegetarian hotels in a fix

C Shivakumar By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: After the government announced closure of vegetable and grocery shops on Saturday, officials said that the Horticulture department will arrange direct sales from farmers to retailers. From Monday, vegetables to your homes will be delivered through tri-cycles or Tata ace, arranged by the local bodies.

But there is a confusion on whether the Koyambedu Wholesale vegetable and fruit Market will be closed. "There is going to be a meeting on Sunday to decide whether the Koyambedu wholesale market will be closed or asked to open. It comes under essential commodities," said a government official.

With uncertainty over the functioning of the wholesale market, the question being raised is if the horticulture department will be distributing the vegetables, does it have a place to stock up the vegetables for the entire city? While there won't be any restrictions on transport of agricultural goods, it needs to be seen whether the market is allowed to remain open.

Meanwhile, Chennai Koyambedu Foodgrains Wholesale Merchants Association secretary R Punnaiappan told Express that the Koyambedu Foodgrains market will be shut from Monday.

Punnaiappan said that unlike the last time, there won't be that much panic buying as the purchasing power has come down following the pandemic. He also added that there won't be any shortage in supplies as the government is ensuring the supply chain is not disrupted.

Non-veg hotels worried

Tamil Nadu Hotels Association President M Venkadasubbu told Express that he welcomes the lockdown as it would help in reducing the Covid-19 cases in the state. But what is worrying him and other hoteliers is the functioning of non-vegetarian hotels. Since the lockdown is intensified, there won't be any supply of chicken, fish and mutton to the non-vegetarian hotels which could impact their functioning, said Venkadasubbu.

Similarly, Venkadasubbu has urged the government to relax the timings for parcel services. "We request them to make it from 7am to 10am. This won't make a difference," he said. The other worry for many traders is the government allowing e-commerce firms to function. "This will impact the local businesses. They should also be shut," said Venkadasubbu.