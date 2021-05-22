TN withdraws cases against persons who took part in Sterlite Copper protests

By Express News Service

THOOTHUKUDI: In a landmark move, the State government on Friday announced the withdrawal of cases filed against members of the public who participated in the agitation against Sterlite Copper. The announcement, coming on the eve of the third anniversary of the Thoothukudi violence, has taken many by surprise.

All cases filed before and after the May 22 mayhem – except for the ones under CBI probe, at the Supreme Court, and relating to damage of public property – have been withdrawn. Based on the recommendations of the Aruna Jegadeesan commission, the government also announced a relief assistance of Rs 1 lakh each to 93 persons who were allegedly tortured by police.

The government has provided a solatium of Rs 2 lakh to the 72-year-old mother of a victim who died in Tirunelveli Prison. It was an emotional moment for those who had been fighting for relief. Rajkumar of Therku Veerapandiapuram, who was booked in 134 cases, told Express that he felt vindicated.

Stalin gives appointment orders to kin of deceased

This removes the guilt and pressure levied on those fighting for a cleaner world, one that is free of pollution caused by industries violating norms, he said. A parent of a BE graduate, who could not find a job due to the cases against him for protesting in anti-Sterlite agitations, said that he is extremely happy as the announcement had salvaged his son’s future.

Similarly, many youngsters from the fishermen colonies who were unable to sign in into ships and move abroad due to the cases, have heaved a sigh of relief. “The bad omen had moved away from my life,” said a 35-year-old seafarer from Trespuram who had nearly 15 cases against him, on the withdrawal of cases. A law graduate Suresh who completed the course in 2018, and unable to register with the Bar association due to the cases related to Sterlite agitations, told TNIE that he is glad that the withdrawal of cases would be helpful to register with bar association and practise law.

“ For the past three years despite completing the degree I was unable to practice law and earn a livelihood”, he said. Pandarampatti villager, Vasanthi said that they welcome the announcement as a relief and would benefit the public. However, we will be relaxed only when the copper smelter is shut permanently by enacting the special act.

“The DMK party, when it was the principal opposition before, had repeatedly said that it will enact a special act through a policy framework to shut the copper smelter in Thoothukudi”, she said. Activist and retired professor Fatima Babu, while welcoming the announcements, told TNIE that the state government should be frantic to accelerate the prosecution of Sterlite Copper for its violations and pollution and the officials of Tamil Nadu Pollution Control Board (TNTNPCB) who were colluding with the polluting firm for two decades, as per the Madras High Court order came on August 18, 2020.

The liability of the state does not end in providing compensations and relief to the victims of police firing, but also it should necessarily find the guilty of firing. The activists and the public also thanked Chief Minister MK Stalin for announcements, and also the retired justice Aruna Jegadeesan for recommending the essential needs of the public to the state government.

Appointment orders to 17

Chief Minister MK Stalin handed over appointment orders to 17 relatives of the deceased and severely-wounded persons of the Thoothukudi police firing incident, in Madurai on Friday. The third anniversary of the incident which sent shock waves across the country is observed on Saturday (May 22). The previous government, led by Edappadi K Palaniswami, had issued appointment orders to them for the posts of village assistant and cook on compassionate grounds.

Thereafter, they approached the government through Thoothukudi MP Kanimozhi to revise their posting based on their educational qualification. Following this, 16 out of 17 were given posting as junior assistants and one as jeep driver.

All will work in Thoothukudi district. Ministers including Ma Subramaian, PTRTR Thiagarajan, P Moorthy, KR Periakaruppan, MPs Kanimozhi and Su Venkatesan, and Collector Aneesh Sekhar were present at the venue.

Policemen who opened fire are not held yet

Meanwhile, ahead of the third anniversary, public and activists rued that policemen who opened fire at the agitators haven’t been held accountable yet.

Even though the actions of the newly-formed State government, such as giving education-based jobs for the kin of the deceased and injured, and withdrawal of cases filed against protesters are seen as encouraging signs, people want action against police and revenue officials responsible for the massacre.

Activist M Krishnamurthy said that gunfire happened in broad daylight and police force headed by then South Zone IG Shailesh Kumar Yadav and DIG Kapilkumar Saratkar had brought in specialised shooters.

(With inputs from S Godson Wisely Dass)