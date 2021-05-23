34 deaths push Puducherry's coronavirus toll to 1,359

By PTI

PUDUCHERRY: The union territory of Puducherry reported 1,448 fresh coronavirus cases and 34 deaths, a single day high, a senior Health department official said on Sunday.

The 34 fatalities took the toll to 1,359, Director of the Department of Health and Family Welfare Services S Mohan Kumar said.

The Puducherry region reported 24 deaths, followed by Karaikal (six) and Yanam (4) while the Mahe region did not report any fatality.

Twenty-five of the deceased were men and the rest were women, he said and added that 22 of the victims had no comorbidities.

The union territory had on May 18 reported 33 deaths.

Of the 1,448 new cases, the Puducherry region alone logged 1,160 followed by Karaikal (198), Yanam (56) and Mahe (34) The fresh infections were identified at the end of the examination of 9,037 samples projecting test positivity rate at 16.02 per cent.

The overall COVID-19 tally stood at 96,060 while the number of active cases was 16,851 (2,026 in hospitals and 14,825 in home isolation).

The Health Department Director said that the fatality and recovery rates were 1.41 per cent and 81.04 per cent respectively.

He said as many as 1,903 patients were discharged from healthcare facilities after recovery during the last 24 hours ending 10 AM Sunday.

Mohan Kumar said 77,850 patients had recovered and had been discharged so far.

He further said 9.80 lakh samples were tested so far and 8.57 lakh of them were found to be negative.

He said that 34,208 healthcare workers and 21,020 frontline workers have been vaccinated so far.

The Health department Director said 1,35,992 people belonging to either the senior citizens (60 years and above) category or to those above 45 years with comorbidities have been inoculated so far.